Keenan Allen landing spots: 5 best NFL teams that should target 6-time Pro Bowler 

Wide receiver Keenan Allen has been a member of the Chargers franchise since 2013 and has become one of the best receivers in franchise history.

He's earned six Pro Bowls, Comeback Player of the Year, and has over 10,000 career receiving yards.

While he's been nothing but spectacular for the Chargers, all good things must eventually come to an end. At age 31, Allen could have played his last snap as a member of the Chargers.

News broke on Sunday that the Chargers are exploring the possibility of trading Allen. They would do this to get younger and save cap space this season.

Allen carries a base salary of $18.1 million this season, along with a $5 million roster bonus that is due on March 17. The Chargers could free up $23.1 million in cap space by trading him before March 17.

The Chargers are also open to trading wide receiver Mike Williams, which would free up $20 million in cap space, and pass rushers Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack.

5 best landing spots for Keenan Allen

Even in his 11th season last year, Keenan Allen has shown he's capable of being a good wide receiver. He had a career-high 108 receptions for 1,243 yards and seven touchdowns. He should garner some trade interest.

Here are five teams that should take a look into trading for Keenan Allen:

#1 - Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes can benefit greatly from acquiring a playmaker at wide receiver this off-season.

We saw how lethal Mahomes was when he had a dangerous weapon in Tyreek Hill. Keenan Allen is no Hill by any means, but he is a solid veteran wide receiver who can easily go for over 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns with Mahomes throwing him the ball.

#2 - New York Jets

The New York Jets have been aggressively pursuing Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams since last season's trade deadline, but the Raiders have made it known that they aren't going to trade him.

The Jets have a chance to acquire a true No. 1 receiver for Aaron Rodgers with Allen being up for grabs.

#3 - Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to lose Calvin Ridley this off-season. Even if they retain Ridley, adding another playmaker at wide receiver would greatly help out Trevor Lawrence.

Pairing Christian Kirk up with Allen would give Jacksonville two solid options at wide receiver on both sides of the field. Allen would also provide leadership to a young Jacksonville receiving core.

#4 - Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills have created more than $40 million in cap space with their onslaught of cuts last week.

Wide receiver Gabe Davis is a pending free agent and is expected to leave in free agency. Stefon Diggs has been a great wide receiver for Buffalo the last few years but had a concerning drop-off in the second half of the season.

Adding Allen could help Diggs' pressure and could give quarterback Josh Allen an upgraded choice from Davis.

#5 - New England Patriots

The New England Patriots need a No. 1 wide receiver. They failed to sign a No. 1 wide receiver the last few seasons signing JuJu Smith-Schuster, Nelson Agholor, and Kendrick Bourne.

Allen is a proven veteran who can help out whoever is under center at quarterback for New England next season. The Patriots also have around $100 million in cap space and would be able to afford Allen's salary.