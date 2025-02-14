Keenan Allen replacements: 5 players who can take over Bears WR's role in 2025

Keenan Allen joined the Chicago Bears last year after spending the first 11 years of his professional career with the Los Angeles Chargers. Allen performed admirably in Chicago, recording 744 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in 15 games.

However, with the veteran wideout set to become a restricted free agent in March, the Bears must consider replacements. With that in mind, let's explore five wide receivers that could replace Allen in the Bears offense in 2025.

Five players who can take over Keenan Allen's role in 2025

5. Darius Slayton

Darius Slayton is a skillful wide receiver who could thrive in the right situation.

Slayton could be a solid replacement for Allen due to his age and ability to perform with iffy quarterbacks. He'll get the chance to catch from Caleb Williams and receive coaching from offensive guru Ben Johnson in Chicago.

4. Amari Cooper

Amari Cooper might have endured a tough 2024, splitting his time with the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills, but we shouldn't forget that Cooper is a perennial Pro Bowler. The former Dallas Cowboys standout is a veteran of six 1,000+ yards seasons and a player capable of operating in various wideout roles.

Cooper can produce similarly to Keenan Allen and should be available at an affordable cost. Furthermore, he'll provide solid mentorship to DJ Moore and Rome Odunze in the wide receiver room.

3. DeAndre Hopkins

If the Chicago Bears are looking for a future Hall of Famer to replace Keenan Allen, then DeAndre Hopkins is the one. Hopkins is arguably a top-five wide receiver of his era and one of the best pass-catchers of the past 10 years.

Of course, he played in a rotational capacity with the Kansas City Chiefs, but that couldn't stop him from having the odd great game in red and white. Hopkins could be an inspired addition by Ben Johnson as he looks to surround Caleb Williams with elite talent during the new dispensation.

2. Stefon Diggs

Stefon Diggs is a nightmare for opposing defensive backs when fully dialed in. His route running, speed and aggression make him one of the most feared WR1s in football.

Diggs showed what he could do in 2024 with the Houston Texans before he got hurt. He could be a solid replacement for Keenan Allen if he retains 80% of his productivity following his season-ending ACL tear.

1. Chris Godwin

Chris Godwin has spent his entire career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. During his time there, he formed one of the most consistent WR duos alongside Mike Evans.

Hence, Godwin shouldn't have any issues playing alongside DJ Moore and potentially Rome Odunze. His skill set is proven, and he could have been the X factor in Chicago during the Ben Johnson era.

