  • Keenan Allen Shoulder: Doctor explains medical condition for visible bump on Chargers WR

Keenan Allen Shoulder: Doctor explains medical condition for visible bump on Chargers WR

By Orlando Silva
Modified Sep 17, 2025 21:46 GMT
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders - Source: Imagn
Keenan Allen Shoulder: Doctor explains medical condition for visible bump on Chargers WR (Credit: IMAGN)

Keenan Allen, a 13-year NFL veteran, has gone through multiple injuries during his career. The LA Chargers' wide receiver has missed many games due to these issues, especially in the first four years of his career. In his third year of his career, Allen played eight games and just one the following season. He has found some consistency in recent seasons, but the perception that his body would crumble at any point has accompanied him for most of his career.

Back in 2023, sports medicine physician Jesse Morse identified that Allen hadn't fixed an AC sprain he suffered in 2013. The gruesome picture showed Allen talking after the Chargers beat the Jets 27-6 in a game where he caught eight passes on nine targets and racked up 77 yards.

"This is what a 10 year old AC sprain (likely grade 3) looks like if not surgically fixed. Keenan Allen suffered this in his rookie season of 2013. He just passed the 10,000 receiving yard mark 👏🏼. Also, this is very similar to Anthony Richardson’s injury if not for surgery, which was much more important for him given it was his throwing shoulder."
Two years later, Keenan Allen went viral for his shoulder deformity. A clip showed the wide receiver celebrating after the Chargers beat the Las Vegas Raiders 20-9 on Monday night.

As he celebrated in front of the camera, two bumps emerged from his shoulders, leaving fans in disbelief.

Keenan Allen's injury history

Ever since he was in college, Keenan Allen has suffered multiple injuries. Back in 2012, he suffered a Grade 2 PCL strain that kept him sidelined for the final three games of his college career.

In his second season with the Chargers, he suffered a fractured clavicle that forced him to miss two games. In 2015, he lacerated his kidney and missed eight games.

The following season, Allen suffered one of the worst injuries in professional sports, a torn ACL that made him miss 15 games. In 2022, he missed seven games after picking up a tight hamstring strain. The following year, he suffered a pedal heel bruise that forced him out of four games.

More recently, he missed one game in 2024 with another pedal heel bruise. It's been quite a ride for Allen, who made it clear he's not retiring soon amid his team's 2-0 dream start.

Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.

His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race.

Edited by Orlando Silva
