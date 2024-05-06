Key NFL stat proves how Jordan Love outperformed ailing Aaron Rodgers

Jordan Love was given the monumental task of being the next starting quarterback for the Green Bay Packers in the 2023 NFL season. The storied franchise has a legendary history at the position, especially in recent years. They went directly from Brett Favre to Aaron Rodgers, two of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, and followed them up with Love.

Not only did Love exceed most expectations in his first year as a starter, but he did something that Rodgers was unable to do in the year prior. Rodgers' final season included missing out on the NFL Playoffs, while Love made it and advanced to the second round. He entered a difficult situation to begin his career and seemingly passed his first test.

Host of the Locked on Packers podcast Peter Bukowski recently highlighted Love's accomplishments last year in comparison to Rodgers in 2022 via his X account. He quoted a post from Ian Haritz outlining PFF's supporting cast rankings for the past five years and pointed out that Rodgers' was better than Love's.

Bukowski said:

"Jordan Love producing significantly better with a supporting cast worse than Aaron Rodgers had in 2022 relative to his peers. Makes you think."

PFF's analysis determined that the Green Bay Packers' supporting offensive cast was worse in 2023 than it had been in the previous four seasons. Bukowski was pointing out that it's interesting that Love was able to do more with less than Rodgers had in his final season in Green Bay.

Aaron Rodgers' final game with the Packers was a loss against the Detroit Lions that eliminated them from appearing in the NFL Playoffs. Jordan Love did make it to the postseason and became the first-ever seventh-seeded team to win a playoff game when the Packers defeated the Dallas Cowboys.

When exploring their passing statistics in those two seasons, Love outperformed Rodgers there as well. While it's still extremely early, it seems as though the iconic Packers quarterback position is in good hands going forward.

Comparing Jordan Love's first year with Packers to Aaron Rodgers' final season in Green Bay

Aaron Rodgers won the NFL MVP award consecutively in 2020 and 2021 with the Green Bay Packers. They represented two of the best seasons of his entire career, but 2022 was a much different story. His numbers significantly regressed, resulting in his fewest yards since 2017 and most interceptions since 2008.

The legendary quarterback's final passing numbers for the 2022 NFL season included 3,695 yards with 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Jordan Love then took over in 2023 and posted better statistics than that immediately. Despite being a full-time starter for the first time ever, he turned in an impressive 4,159 yards with 32 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

