Kyle Shanahan wanting Trey Lance to not get traded leaves 49ers fans upset with franchise’s controversies - “We’re the Kardashians of the NFL”

By Henrique Bulio
Modified Aug 24, 2023 21:14 GMT
49ers fans are upset with Kyle Shanahan over Trey Lance
49ers fans are upset with Kyle Shanahan over Trey Lance's treatment

Kyle Shanahan officially announced that Trey Lance was demoted to third-string quarterback in the San Francisco 49ers, but the head coach also stated that he doesn't want to see Lance traded to another team, which sparked plenty of controversy across the league with the 49ers' stance.

Lance, the third-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, could not develop his immense potential throughout the past two years, as the 49ers had Jimmy Garoppolo on the roster leading an improbable playoff push during his rookie year and, a season later, Later broke his ankle in Week 2 and missed the remainder of the 2022 season, with Brock Purdy's ascension hurting his future in San Francisco.

49ers fans are upset with Kyle Shanahan after the announcement of Lance's demotion to third-string, stating that once again the franchise is embroiled in controversy and isn't fully focusing on the upcoming season:

Kyle Shanahan demotes Trey Lance; how to salvage the quarterback's career?

It's been two years, and we've been repeating pretty much the same things about Lance. "He got better with more reps" and "he showed his potential with a beautiful throw" are two sentences that are very present in his analysis - and it's time to stop that.

He's not just a quarterback. The San Francisco 49ers overpaid for a player they knew would need time, and the injury issues were real, but you also can't wait forever for that potential to develop if he can't show consistency when he takes the field. In 2022, his preseason was encouraging. He seemed so much more comfortable, so much more confident, so much more capable.

Trey Lance has clear difficulties in reading opposing defenses, so his progressions during any play are slow and take away much of his ability to anticipate his throws. Likewise, defenses have a full plate against quarterbacks of this type, as they take longer to release the ball and become easier to identify. And the San Francisco 49ers' offensive line isn't exactly the strongest in the league.

Trey Lance is no longer fighting for a ring: he is now fighting for his career. No team would risk a draft pick for a player who has very little experience, hasn't played consistently for a long time and already has health problems in his history. After his demotion, opportunities will be scarce and he needs to grab any that come his way, whether in preseason games or if injuries happen to Brock Purdy and Sam Darnold.

Edited by Henrique Bulio
