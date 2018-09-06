Le'Veon Bell's agent hints holdout could extend beyond week one

Pittsburgh Steelers star Le'Veon Bell

Le'Veon Bell's future with the Pittsburgh Steelers became murkier after comments from his agent.

It is safe to assume Bell will not be playing in the Steelers' regular-season opener against the Cleveland Browns. He continues to hold out and Pittsburgh announced James Conner as their Sunday starter, but a statement from Bell's agent has made the situation a little murkier for the future.

"He's going to do the things necessary to protect his value long-term," Adisa Bakari told NFL Live in an appearance, via ESPN.

Bell is sitting on a $14.5million franchise tag he has yet to sign, and will become a free agent after this season only if he signs it by week 11.

"Le'Veon has several years left in football; we know his days in Pittsburgh are precarious at best; we also know how he's been utilised in the past by the Steelers organisation," Bakari added Wednesday on NFL Live.

"That's nothing to say negative about the Steelers. They had one of the best players to play the position and they used him heavily for the production he can provide, but in doing so, you take away from his future years."

Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert issued a statement on Monday saying the team were "disappointed" Bell has yet to accept the franchise bid. Director of communications Burt Lauten also spoke on the issue.

"We are not going to discuss any conversations through the media," Lauten said. "If Adisa would like to talk further, he has the phone number to our offices."

While that may ring true for the staff, the players have expressed their opinions leading up to Sunday's matchup.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said "one guy doesn't make or break you" in a recent interview, while some other team-mates were a bit more expressive.

Center Maurkice Pouncey said "at this point, it's bigger than business" and added: "Why play hide and seek? Why let your agent say this? Just man up and tell us what you're going to do."

Pouncey was frustrated Bell's agent wanted to know the team's plan for Bell, saying: "That's just stupid. You can't play football like that."

He also expressed confidence in Conner, who has to replace Bell.

"A star is born every year in the NFL," Pouncey said. "Did anyone know Kareem Hunt would be an All-Pro before last season? If James Conner didn't have cancer, he'd have been a first-round pick. Just watch him."