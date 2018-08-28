Lions remain aggressive on defense, sign veteran Ayers

The Detroit Lions signed defensive end Robert Ayers, marking the second pass rusher they have added in the past week.

Ayers joined the Lions for his 10th NFL season after spending the past two years (2016-17) with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he appeared in 12 games (10 starts) in both seasons. He totalled 31 total tackles (20 solo), two sacks and two forced fumbles in 2017.

A former first-round pick (18th overall) in the 2009 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos, Ayers has played in 120 games (59 starts) and has notched 264 tackles (191 solo), 35 sacks, 108 quarterback hits, 51 tackles for loss and nine forced fumbles.

Ayers' best season came in 2015 with the New York Giants when he had 41 tackles and 9.5 sacks.

#Lions sign free agent DE Robert Ayers and waive CB Josh Okonye: https://t.co/rBLEcBySnQ pic.twitter.com/zxxpiUJTM9 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 27, 2018

Detroit have now added two pass rushers since the preseason started as they also traded for Eli Harold. New head coach Matt Patricia served as understudy to Bill Belichick with the New England Patriots, so he knows how to get the most out of guys who did not quite fit with previous teams.

The Lions, who have also been linked to Raiders linebacker Khalil Mack, clearly have some holes they want filled on defense. Ayers and Harold could be the low-budget answers they needed.