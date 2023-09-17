Defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson will play his first regular season game at Ford Field with the Detroit Lions on Sunday. The Lions started off the season with an away win over reigning Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs.

The defensive back said the Lions are seen as the 'villains' after defeating the Chiefs last week. To embrace that theory, he asked Detroit Lions fans to wear blue face masks to the game:

"We villains, right? It's part of us. It's the culture. I'm changing it. We taking what's ours."

C.J. Gardner-Johnson took his own advice and walked into Ford Field with an outrageous look. He wore a black suit with metallic finishes and accompanied it with a matching face mask.

Social media was quick to react to the look, with many sharing their thoughts on X:

C.J. Gardner-Johnson's request leads to blue masks selling out

Earlier in the week, C.J. Gardner-Johnson asked Detroit Lions fans to wear blue masks this season. As he embraced the villain mantra, he requested fans join him in donning the masks.

Lions' fans may have not experienced a lot of success in the last few years, but their loyalty has never wavered. According to Ken Haddad of Detroit Local 4 News, Amazon sold out of blue masks just a few hours after Gardner-Johnson made the request.

As fans began filing into Ford Field for the home opener against the Seattle Seahawks, blue masks were seen throughout the stadium.

This is a much different look for Detroit Lions fans who have been known to sport brown paper bags over their heads. Now with the team looking forward to the future with Jared Goff at quarterback, they want to be seen as the villains of the NFL.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson signed with the Detroit Lions on a one-year deal for the 2023 NFL season. The fans are clearly buying in with his mantra, will it lead to success for the Lions?