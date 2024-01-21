Lions vs Buccaneers inactives: Which players are out today for NFC Divisional Round matchup

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers head to Ford Field to take on the Detroit Lions today in a Divisional Round matchup. Waiting for the winner of this game is a trip to the NFC Championship Game with the San Francisco 49ers, who came back to win their divisional matchup. As is often the case, injuries will play a role in today's game.

The Buccaneers ousted the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles last weekend and are poised to try and keep their Cinderella run alive. The Lions survived Matthew Stafford's trip back home and edged out the Los Angeles Rams. Here's how things look for both squads ahead of today's matchup.

Detroit Lions Injury Report for Divisional Round

All things considered, the Detroit Lions are not as banged up this weekend. They have one player already ruled out and two that are questionable. Everyone else should be good to go.

Unfortunately, one questionable player could be one of the most impactful. Tight end Sam LaPorta is nursing a knee injury and may not play. Linebacker James Houston has an ankle injury and is questionable as well.

Sam LaPorta is banged up today

Wide receiver Kalif Raymond is inactive with a knee issue. The rest of these players have injuries and are on the report, but are expected to play with no designation:

Alex Anzalone, MLB, Ribs

Brian Branch, CB, Knee

Kerby Joseph, FS, Knee

Frank Ragnow, C, Back

Brock Wright, TE, Hip

These players should have no issues in today's matchup.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Injury Report for Divisional Round

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are also relatively healthy. No one has been ruled out just yet, while three players are questionable to go. Everyone else has no designation.

The three questionable players are linebacker Shaquil Barrett (ankle), running back Chase Edmonds (toe) and backup QB John Wolford (illness). The following players were on the report but will be fine:

Baker Mayfield, QB, Ribs

Chris Godwin, WR, Knee

YaYaDiaby, LB, Shoulder

Barring any unforeseen issues in warmups, it doesn't look like the Buccaneers will have any injuries to truly deal with as they try to continue their magical postseason run.