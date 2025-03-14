Los Angeles Chargers 2025 free agency tracker: Latest on Najee Harris and more

The Los Angeles Chargers have overseen a mixed free agency so far. While the team has added running back Najee Harris and cornerback Donte Jackson, it has also lost key players like wide receiver Josh Palmer and linebacker Joey Bosa, who have both joined the Buffalo Bills.

With the Chargers having over $80 million in cap space, they are still expected to be active in free agency. For now, let's take a look at the moves the team has made in free agency so far.

Los Angeles Chargers free agency tracker 2025

1) CB Donte Jackson (two-year, $13 million)

Cornerback Donte Jackson and the Los Angeles Chargers reached an agreement on a two-year contract for up to $13 million on Wednesday.

The Chargers' cornerback department, which was spearheaded by a 22-year-old Tarheeb Still and a 24-year-old Cam Hart last season, gains depth and experience with the addition of Jackson, who recorded an impressive five interceptions in 2024.

2) WR Mike Williams (one-year, $6 million contract)

The Los Angeles Chargers revealed on Wednesday that Mike Williams would be joining them on a one-year deal valued at $6 million. The 30-year-old wide receiver enjoyed a seven-year stint with the Bolts to start his career before playing for the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024.

Williams' first stint with the Chargers saw him record 309 catches for 4,806 yards and 31 touchdowns.

3) RB Najee Harris (one-year, $9.25 million contract)

The Chargers are trying to add some dynamism to their backfield by signing Najee Harris to a one-year contract worth up to $9.25 million.

The 27-year-old running back joins Los Angeles with an established reputation of durability and output. Harris has amassed more than 1,000 running yards while playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers in all four of his NFL seasons. He has also never missed a game in the regular season.

Considering his ability to stay healthy and perform regularly, Harris is an interesting acquisition for a Chargers side looking to upgrade its offensive outlook.

4) CB Benjamin St-Juste (one-year contract)

Cornerback Benjamin St-Juste, who played his first four seasons with the Washington Commanders, has agreed to a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Chargers.

St-Juste has recorded three sacks, 206 tackles, 34 passes defensed, one interception, four tackles for loss and four forced fumbles in 54 regular season games in his career.

5) DT Da'Shawn Hand (one-year, $3.5 million contract)

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Da'Shawn Hand has reached an agreement with the Los Angeles Chargers on a one-year contract valued at $3.5 million.

Hand played in all 17 games in 2024, his second season with the Miami Dolphins. He notched 31 total tackles, five tackles for loss, four quarterback hits and a sack.

Los Angeles Chargers 2025 free agency re-signings

1) CB Elijah Molden (three-year, $18.75 million contract

Elijah Molden has agreed to a three-year, $18.75 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Molden left the Tennessee Titans in a trade deal to join the Chargers in August 2024. He had 75 tackles, seven pass deflections and three interceptions in 15 games before sustaining an injury that ended his season in late December.

2) LB Troy Dye (three-year, $5.5 million contract)

The Los Angeles Chargers have re-signed LB Troy Dye to a new two-year contract valued at $5.5 million. Dye could earn up to $8.5 million during the course of his new contract, according to reports.

After linebacker Nick Niemann left the Chargers on Tuesday to accept a two-year contract with the Houston Texans, Dye's return appears to be a wise move from the team.

3) LB Khalil Mack (one-year, $18 million contract)

The Los Angeles Chargers re-signed Khalil Mack on Monday to a fully guaranteed one-year contract for $18 million, so the veteran linebacker will be back for another season.

The Chargers didn't want Mack to leave this offseason, especially since they have just cut Joey Bosa. The seasoned edge rusher has recorded 31 sacks and 49 quarterback hits while missing only one game in his three years with the Chargers.

4) C Bradley Bozeman (two-year, $6.5 million contract)

Center Bradley Bozeman and the Los Angeles Chargers have reached an agreement on a two-year contract extension. Bozeman is expected to return to the team as an experienced locker room figure and backup offensive lineman.

5) P JK Scott (two-year, $6 million contract)

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, punter J.K. Scott has also been re-signed by the Los Angeles Chargers to a multi-year deal worth $6 million.

The Chargers have strengthened their special teams core with Scott's re-signing.

6) DL Teair Tart (one-year, $5.5 million contract)

Defensive lineman Teair Tart and the Los Angeles Chargers reached an agreement on Monday to extend his contract by one year.

Tart played in all 17 of the Bolts' regular season games and one postseason game last season, and he was a vital member of the defensive line throughout. He finished the season with 29 tackles, five tackles for loss, an interception, a sack and one forced fumble.

7) WR Jalen Reagor (one-year contract)

Wide receiver Jalen Reagor has agreed to a one-year contract extension with the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chargers added Reagor to their practice squad after he was cut by the New England Patriots early in 2024, moving him in and out of the active roster as the season progressed. He made eight appearances for Los Angeles last year, including two starts, but he only caught seven passes for 100 yards.

