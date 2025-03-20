Los Angeles Chargers 5-round mock draft: Updated projections after free agency for AFC West franchise

The Los Angeles Chargers made an appearance in the playoffs last year, so they are at least close to being legitimate contenders in the upcoming season. Some key additions during the offseason can help them get closer to their ultimate goals. One of the best ways to do that will be through the 2025 NFL Draft where they could approach the first five rounds according to the following mock draft.

Los Angeles Chargers 2025 NFL Mock Draft for 5 rounds

#1 - Round 1, Pick 22: Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon Ducks

Defensive tackle is one of the biggest weaknesses on the Los Angeles Chargers' current roster. Landing one of the top prospects, Derrick Harmon, in the first round would potentially be a major upgrade to their defense. They allowed the fewest points per game last seaosn but lost some key players during the offseason, so bringing in reinforcements makes sense.

#2 - Round 2, Pick 55: Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State Cyclones

The Chargers are expected to be in the market for a wide receiver this year, despite signing Mike Williams during free agency. What their current positional group is missing is a speedy option to take the top off of a defense. Jaylin Noel ran the 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds at the 2025 NFL Combine, so he could be the guy.

#3 - Round 3, Pick 86: Josaiah Stewart, EDGE, Michigan Wolverines

Joey Bosa departed the team during the offseason after previously spending his entire career so far in Los Angeles. The franchise did bring back Khalil Mack, but they would be wise to continue improving their depth on the edge of their defense. Josaiah Stewart can help them do so as a high-upside prospect in the mid-rounds.

#4 - Round 4, Pick 125: Zy Alexander, CB, LSU Tigers

Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator predicts that the Chargers will select Zy Alexander in the fourth round. Their cornerback depth is extremely thin right now, so they may target the position earlier, but either way, they need to address it. Alexander is a big and physical defender with a versatile skill set.

#5 - Round 5, Pick 158: Jake Briningstool, TE, Clemson Tigers

The Chargers may choose to double up on their pass-catchers in the 2025 NFL Draft to give quarterback Justin Herbert as many weapons as possible. This mock draft already has them selecting a wide receiver earlier and following that up with a tight end in the fifth round. Jake Briningstool is a receiving specialist from the position that offers late-round upside.

