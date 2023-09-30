Los Angeles Rams injury report Week 4: Updates on Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua and more

The Los Angeles Rams and Indianapolis Colts are set to face off in Week 4 of the ongoing NFL season. Both teams come into the game with vastly different fortunes.

The Los Angeles Rams are 1-3 to start the season, with the team currently on a two-game losing streak. The Rams started the season with a win over the Seattle Seahawks. They then followed up that win by losing to perennial postseason contenders, the San Francisco 49ers and Cincinnati Bengals.

The Rams have had one of the most demanding schedules to start the season, but subsequent games should be easier.

On the other hand, the Indianapolis Colts have started the season with a flourish. The Colts lost their first game to the Jacksonville Jaguars before back-to-back wins against the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens. They will have their work cut out against a hungry Rams team in Week 4.

Cooper Kupp injury update: Latest on Los Angeles Rams' WR for Week 4

Los Angeles Rams superstar wide receiver Cooper Kupp has had a nightmare spell with injury in the past year. Kupp missed the business end of last season and is yet to play a snap in 2023.

Thankfully, Rams head coach Sean McVay said that Kupp will resume training next week. According to ESPN, the return to activity will open a 21-day window in which the Rams can move Kupp back to the active roster before he reverts to injured reserve for the remainder of the season. The former Triple Crown champ will hopefully make a difference for the Rams in the 2023 NFL season.

Puka Nacua injury update: Latest on Rams WR for Week 4

Puka Nacua has been one of the breakout stars of the 2023 NFL season. The rookie has been breaking receiving records consistently, and he is one of the few bright spots on the Rams.

However, Nacua has been battling a lingering oblique issue, which first reared its head on the second injury report of Week 2. That hasn't stopped him from balling out in NFL games, but it has affected his participation in a number of practice sessions.

Thankfully, Nacua was a full participant in the Rams' training Thursday, meaning that he is raring to start against the Colts in Week 4.

Additional Week 4 injury concerns for Rams vs. Colts

Here are some other injury concerns for both franchises ahead of the Rams versus Colts matchup.

For the Los Angeles Rams, aside from Cooper Kupp, the team has an almost clean injury slate. The players questionable for the Colts game are Tyler Higbee, Alaric Jackson, Ben Skowronek and John Johnson III.

On the other hand, for the Colts, both center Ryan Kelly and tackle Bernhard Raimann are ruled out with concussion. They didn't practice on Friday and are unlikely to play any part in the Rams game. Furthermore, DeForest Buckner, Quenton Nelson, and Sam Ehlinger are questionable for the matchup. These players are all dealing with niggling injuries.