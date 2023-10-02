Mac Jones hasn't the start to the 2023 season that neither he nor the Patriots expected. The quarterback strruggled against one of the best defenses in the league, the Cowboys. It reached the point where head coach Bill Belichick benched his starter.

Fans took to Twitter (X) to let their feelings be known about Jones not finishing the game in Week 4:

More fans went in on the former Crimson Tide quarterback's benching with some mentioning backup Bailey Zappe:

Jones went 12 of 21 for just 150 yards and two interceptions, including one that went for a tocuhdown by cornerback Daron Bland. He was replaced by Zappe, who had 57 yards on four of nine passing.

As for Mac Jones, it was his first game this season without a touchdown and with multiple interceptions. The game against the Cowboys marked the 10th game he didn't have a touchdown and his sixth one with at least two interceptions.

Last season saw a decline in stats from his rookie season in 2021. He threw for 22 touchdowns in 2021 but that number fell to 14 in 2022. Now, the Patriots sit with a 1-2 record after the 38 - 3 loss.

Could Bill Belichick bench Mac Jones?

At this point in the season, New England's offense hasn't been consistent and entered Week 4 averaging under 20 points per game. Belichick could look to bench Jones, something he did last season.

Zappe started four games in place of the quarterback, throwing for 781 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions. Week Six of last season saw Zappe throw for 309 yards and two touchdowns against the Browns. New England would go back to Jones.

There were rumors that Belichick wanted to trade Jones but nothing came of it. The question remains if the Patriots stick with the 25-year-old or go back to Zappe this season.

Either way, Mac Jones has to turn it arround if the Patriots want to have any shot at the playoffs this season.