Mac Jones trade grades: Rating Jaguars’ move for ex-Patriots QB

Ahead of the 2024 NFL Free Agency, the New England Patriots have traded away quarterback Mac Jones. The 25-year-old quarterback, who was the 15th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, will now play was acquired by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Patriots have the third overall pick in the upcoming draft and are likely to draft Jayden Daniels or Drake Maye with it. As for Jones, he now gets an opportunity to be Trevor Lawrence's backup in Jacksonville, the place where he played in high school.

Mac Jones trade details

The Patriots traded away Jones in exchange for a sixth-round pick from the upcoming NFL Draft. The former Alabama star will hope to save his NFL career, as many have some serious doubts on whether if he can ever become a starting quarterback again.

Mac Jones trade grades

Mac Jones: New England Patriots vs Las Vegas Raiders

Mac Jones trade grades for Patriots: C

As mentioned earlier, the New England Patriots drafted Mac Jones with the 15th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Jones made the Pro Bowl in his rookie season, but due to questionable coaching decisions and poor roster construction, the quarterback's play on the field regressed.

Getting a sixth-round draft pick in exchange for a player that you drafted in the first round is always bad business. Even if the Patriots wanted to part ways with Jones, they could have got more value for him during the season, as some starting quarterbacks might get hurt like last season.

With Jones heading to Jacksonville, it will be interesting to see what the Patriots do with Bailey Zappe. The franchise could also trade him away, as there have been reports that the team might be interested in acquiring a veteran quarterback in free agency.

Mac Jones trade grades for Jaguars: A

This is an excellent deal for the Jacksonville Jaguars. They get a decent backup quarterback for Trevor Lawrence, as Mac Jones has demonstrated that he can perform well when surrounded by talented players.

Last season, the Jaguars' season went downhill after Trevor Lawrence's injury, and the former first-overall pick rushing back to play made things worse. With Jones, the Jaguars have a quarterback who can step in in case Lawrence gets hurt again, and getting him in exchange for just a sixth-round draft pick is pretty good.

Mac Jones contract details

Tennessee Titans vs New England Patriots

As per Spotrac, Mac Jones will earn a base salary of $2,785,412 in 2024. Since he was a first-round draft pick, Jones has a fifth-year option unavailable but the Jaguars are unlikely to pick that up.

Jones is expected to hit free agency next year, and it will be interesting to see if he will be able to redeem himself with a backup role in Jacksonville. Last season, he threw for 2,120 yards, 10 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions in 11 games with a passer rating of 77.0.