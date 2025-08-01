Madden NFL 26 ratings: Listing top 10 RB rankings ft. Saquon Barkley, and more

Madden NFL 26 has released its list of the Top 10 running backs in the game. This list features the cream of the crop at the pivotal offensive position. The list features bruising backs, speed merchants and some of the most elusive players in all of football.Top 10 RBs in Madden NFL 26Tied #9. Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks - 88Kenneth Walker III is the starting running back for the Seattle Seahawks. Walker is a shifty running back armed with impressive speed and top-notch elusiveness. Walker will be tasked with contributing to a potentially run-heavy Seahawks offense in Madden NFL 26.Tied #9. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts - 88Jonathan Taylor is one of the league's best running backs when fit. That's the reason for his 88 overall rating in Madden NFL 26. Taylor fits the bruising running back mould and is a threat in the passing game, so it'll be fun trucking with him on the way to the end zone.#8. James Cook, Buffalo Bills - 89James Cook seemingly shares backfield duties with his quarterback, Josh Allen, especially near the goalline. However, that didn't stop him from amassing a league-leading 16 rushing touchdowns in the 2024 campaign.Cook is a speedster with impressive physical traits. He'll start Madden NFL 26 with an 89 overall rating.#7. Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers - 90The Las Vegas Raiders' loss turned out to be the Green Bay Packers' gain in the 2024 season. Josh Jacobs traded black and white for green and yellow, and he was a major contributor to the Packers' run to the playoffs.Jacobs has a 90 overall rating in Madden NFL 26, and he'll be a top-notch option as an offensive weapon when using the Packers.#6. Joe Mixon, Houston Texans - 91Joe Mixon shone in his first season with the Houston Texans, and his Madden NFL 26 rating is reflective of that. Mixon comes in with an impressive 91 rating. The former Cincinnati Bengals RB1 is an asset due to his ability to rack up yards despite pressure and find a way into the endzone.#5. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons - 92The Atlanta Falcons are finally utilizing the multifaceted skill set of Bijan Robinson. The promising running back had the best season of his professional football career in 2024. He's currently rated 92 overall, and that's bound to get better in subsequent iterations.#4. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers - 94Christian McCaffrey suffered the dreaded Madden curse in 2024. The 2023 Offensive Player of the Year featured in just four games in the 2024 campaign, and the 49ers failed to make the playoffs.McCaffrey has dropped from his 99 rating in Madden 25 to a 94 overall in Madden 26. However, he's still a great player to use in the game due to his pass-catching and running abilities.#3. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions - 95Jahmyr Gibbs was a key component of Dan Campbell's swashbuckling Detroit Lions side of the 2024 season. He's getting an impressive 95 rating to start Madden NFL 26.Gibbs is a speed merchant, and he's aptly nicknamed Sonic by the Lions' fan base. Plus, he has underrated pass-catching chops when used the right way.#2. Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens - 98Derrick Henry is probably wondering what he has to do to enter the 99 Club. The Baltimore Ravens superstar has a 98 overall rating on Madden NFL 26. Henry is Lamar Jackson's primary safety blanket, and he remains the best bruising back in the game.#1. Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles - 99Saquon Barkley is in the 99 Club, on the Madden 26 cover, and he's the highest-rated running back in the game. The Philadelphia Eagles superstar is undoubtedly this year's Madden NFL MVP.Barkley's speed, elusiveness, and strength make him the best RB to use in this year's game.