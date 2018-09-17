Mahomes, Fitzpatrick put up impressive numbers in big NFL wins

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 10 // 17 Sep 2018, 09:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Patrick Mahomes

Some razzled, others dazzled but one thing is for sure, week two brought plenty of drama, from new NFL records to unconventional retirement announcements.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes did the dazzling on Sunday when he threw for six touchdowns in his team's 42-37 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

What's more impressive than his stat line, 23-of-28 passing with 326 yards and zero interceptions, is the fact that the second-year QB is the only gunslinger to tally 10 touchdowns through two games — and he is just getting started.

Another QB razzled both on and off the field. Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick edged out Super Bowl champions the Philadelphia Eagles 27-21. 'FitzMagic', a nickname dubbed to the 14-year veteran who is in a contract year, completed 27 of his 33 passes for 402 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. But it was off the field where he caught everyone's eye in a post-game outfit which can only be worn after a star-studded performance.

We are just getting started..! We are coming home #ChiefsKindom — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes5) September 16, 2018

The Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers and Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins battled it out only to end in a 29-29 tie following overtime, the NFL's second of the season.

Star Rodgers returned to the field after practicing just once last week while nursing a bone bruise sustained in week one.

The Buffalo Bills' Vontae Davis called it quits at half-time in the team's 31-20 defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Los Angeles Rams blanked the Arizona Cardinals for the league's first shut-out victory of the season. Jared Goff went 24-of-32 passing for 354 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the 34-0 win.

Arizona were held to a meagre 137 yards with only five first downs by a ferocious Rams defense.

The Jacksonville Jaguars complete what used to seem like an impossible feat. They were finally able to top the New England Patriots in the regular season. Powered by quarterback Blake Bortles, Jacksonville bested New England 31-20.

It was not the best showing for NFL kickers after multiple games fell into the hands of special teams players, but Brandon McManus made up for some of their struggles when he led the Denver Broncos to a 20-19 victory over the Oakland Raiders with six seconds remaining.

Injury report

Atlanta Falcons safety Damontae Kazee was ejected in the first quarter for drilling Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton in the head on a late helmet-to-helmet hit. Newton was taken to the tent to be evaluated by the medical staff but quickly returned to the game and led a scoring drive.

There was a scary moment in Buffalo involving Taiwan Jones when the Bills running back took a hit to the head from Chargers linebacker Uchenna Nwosu after his helmet was knocked off. Jones was bleeding from his head as trainers helped him stand up. He was evaluated for a head injury.

Eagles wide receiver Mike Wallace suffered an ankle injury and was ruled out for the remainder of the game. Philadelphia offensive tackle Jason Peters was also ruled out after suffering a quad injury.

Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay left the contest against the San Francisco 49ers when he suffered a concussion. It was the second consecutive week Slay took a hard hit. Patriots defensive lineman Trey Flowers and safety Patrick Chung also sustained concussions and were ruled out against the Jaguars.

LeSean McCoy tried to play through a rib injury but the Bills' running back left the matchup with the Chargers for good in the third quarter.

Larry Fitzgerald was sidelined in the third quarter of the Cardinals' loss to the Rams. The 35-year-old wide receiver had three receptions for 28 yards before suffering a hamstring injury.

By the numbers

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger reached another historic career milestone against the Chiefs, passing John Elway (51,475) for the seventh most pass yards in NFL history.

DeSean Jackson has seen an increase in targets this season, having caught five touchdowns from Fitzpatrick since joining the Buccaneers.

Rodgers was understandable frustrated after the tie, but the efforts from both the Green Bay veteran and Cousins, who is playing his first season with the Vikings, set a new league record.

Quotables

Mahomes on his record-setting performance: "You never expect to have 10 touchdowns at this point in the season, but I knew with this offense and the weapons that we have and the scheme coach [Andy] Reid has drawn up that we had a chance to be really, really good and the possibilities are endless."

Packers head coach Mike McCarthy on Rodgers' return: "He felt good and wanted to practice Saturday. He took pretty much all of the offensive reps. We pretty much evaluated him today when he came in. As you can see, he had a heck of a football game."

Week 2 NFL scores

Thursday's game

Cincinnati Bengals 34, Baltimore Ravens 23

Sunday's games

Kansas City Chiefs 42, Pittsburgh Steelers 37

Miami Dolphins 20, New York Jets 12

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27, Philadelphia Eagles 21

New Orleans Saints 21, Cleveland Browns 18

Indianapolis Colts 21, Washington Redskins 9

Los Angeles Chargers 31, Buffalo Bills 20

Minnesota Vikings 29, Green Bay Packers 29 OT

Atlanta Falcons 31, Carolina Panthers 24

Tennessee Titans 20, Houston Texans 17

Arizona Cardinals 34, Los Angeles Rams 0

San Francisco 49ers 30, Detroit Lions 27

Denver Broncos 20, Oakland Raiders 19

Jacksonville Jaguars 31, New England Patriots 20

Dallas Cowboys 20, New York Giants 13