×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Mahomes on Chiefs' Super Bowl chances: We can make a run at this thing

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    27 Dec 2018, 07:39 IST
Mahomes-Patrick-USNews-122618-ftr-getty
Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes thinks the Kansas City Chiefs can go all the way.

The 23-year-old star has led Kansas City to an 11-4 record so far this season and they have a chance to clinch home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs with a win over the Oakland Raiders on Sunday.

Mahomes was asked about the feeling in the locker room heading into the regular-season finale.

"We want to make sure we get to stay here [at Arrowhead Stadium] the rest of the way out," Mahomes told reporters on Wednesday.

"We know that if we can come together and play like we know we can then we can make a run at this thing."

Mahomes has become the frontrunner for the 2018 NFL MVP. He has thrown for 4,816 yards with 48 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 15 games.

"It is special for anyone to get [the MVP] award or even be mentioned in that award," Mahomes said. "At the same time, it's a team game. It's about the team and everyone around you. You can't do it by yourself.

"I am grateful I'm on a great team that I can go out and play every single week and try to win as many football games as possible."

The Chiefs originally selected Mahomes out of Texas Tech with the 10th pick in the 2017 draft.

Omnisport
NEWS
Porter backs Brees for MVP, Saints for Super Bowl
RELATED STORY
Mahomes leads Chiefs to comeback win over Broncos
RELATED STORY
How Patrick Mahomes is taking the NFL by storm:
RELATED STORY
WATCH: Chiefs QB Mahomes throws no-look pass
RELATED STORY
Pro Bowl 2019 substitutions
RELATED STORY
Bills stun Vikings, Chiefs QB Mahomes impresses again
RELATED STORY
Mahomes, Fitzpatrick put up impressive numbers in big NFL...
RELATED STORY
Ranking the 3 Undefeated teams in the NFL
RELATED STORY
Rams and Chiefs remain undefeated, Gano slays Giants from...
RELATED STORY
5 Observations From The NFL This Sunday
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us