Mark Andrews injury update: Latest on Ravens TE for fantasy football Week 4

Mark Andrews is yet to have a big performance for the Baltimore Ravens this season. The tight end has recorded 80 yards and one touchdown on nine receptions in two games.

However, some fantasy football fans are concerned about Andrews' fitness. The three-time Pro Bowler missed Baltimore's season opener against the Houston Texans due to a quad injury.

Moreover, a small section of fantasy managers believe that Andrews is still not at 100%. Some also assume he may have reaggravated his injury ahead of Week 4.

Mark Andrews injury update

As of Tuesday, Andrews is listed as active on the Ravens' roster. He is not on the team's injury report and is expected to take part in training this week.

The tight end is also set to start in Week 4 against the Cleveland Browns. He has been active for Baltimore in the last two games and has looked sharp on the field despite his relative lack of catching.

This is a green light for fantasy fans and should clear up most of the confusion around Andrews' availability.

What happened to Mark Andrews?

Andrews suffered a quad injury during training camp. He did not feature in any preseason game this year and missed the Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

However, Andrews returned in Week 2 to record 45 yards and a touchdown on five receptions to help Baltimore beat the Cincinnati Bengals. He caught 35 yards on four receptions in Week 3 when the Ravens lost to the Indianapolis Colts in overtime.

Andrews has formed a strong partnership with quarterback Lamar Jackson. The duo will be key for the Ravens if they want to qualify for the playoffs this season.

When will Mark Andrews return?

Barring any late injury or setback, Andrews is expected to feature in Week 4 against the Cleveland Browns. He is not listed on the Ravens' injury report and is fit to participate in full practice this week.

The Ravens vs. Browns game is scheduled to kick off at 1:00 pm ET. on Sunday, Oct. 1, at the Cleveland Browns Stadium.