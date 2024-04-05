Miami Dolphins Top 30 visits tracker: Full list of 2024 NFL Draft prospects meeting with Mike McDaniel

The Miami Dolphins are looking into many of the top prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft as it draws near and they only have six draft selections available.

The NFL allows teams to have 30 pre-draft visits to meet with the top prospects in the draft class. So, the Dolphins have been diligently attempting to schedule meetings with these players.

Many of the players, the Dolphins have met or plan to meet are defensive players, which shouldn't surprise anyone as they will likely be searching for secondary reinforcement in this year's draft.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Miami has also been in the spotlight for reportedly searching for a third wide receiver to bolster their offensive line. According to reports, the team has had discussions with Odell Beckham Jr. and is considering Tyler Boyd, a receiver for the Cincinnati Bengals. However, it won't be shocking if the Dolphins choose to select a receiver in the draft instead.

Will Patriots draft a QB to kick off Jerod Mayo era? Fire up our NFL Draft Simulator to find out

The players listed below are the ones who, as of right now, are known to have met or will meet Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel before the draft.

Expand Tweet

Dolphins' top-30 visits list for 2024 NFL Draft prospects

Tight end Erick All - Iowa

Defensive tackle Khristian Boyd - Northern Iowa

Safety Calen Bullock - USC

Cornerback Qwan’tez Stiggers - Toronto Argonauts

Linebacker K.J. Cloyd - Miami

Defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus - Oregon

Cornerback Noah Pierre - Indiana

Linebacker Calvin Hart Jr. - Oregon State

Safety Akeem Dent - Florida State

Safety Kamren Kinchens - Miami

Safety James Williams - Miami

Defensive tackle Leonard Taylor III - Miami

Center Matt Lee - Miami

Cornerback Ryan Cooper - Oregon State

Running back Frank Gore Jr. - Southern Miss

Running back Isaac Guerendo - Louisville

Safety Jaden Hicks - Washington State

Defensive end Laiatu Latu - UCLA

Offensive tackle Patrick Paul - Houston

Wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint - Georgia

Wide receiver Ainias Smith - Texas A&M

Expand Tweet

Miami Dolphins' picks by round in 2024

Due to a mix of trades and penalties for tampering, the Miami Dolphins' total draft capital was lowered to just six picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. Here are Miami's draft spots broken down by round.:

First round, 21st overall

Second round, 55th overall

Fifth round, 158th overall

Sixth round, 184th overall (from Chicago Bears)

Sixth round, 198th overall

Seventh round, 241st overall