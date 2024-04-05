Miami Dolphins Top 30 visits tracker: Full list of 2024 NFL Draft prospects meeting with Mike McDaniel

The Miami Dolphins are looking into many of the top prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft as it draws near and they only have six draft selections available.
The NFL allows teams to have 30 pre-draft visits to meet with the top prospects in the draft class. So, the Dolphins have been diligently attempting to schedule meetings with these players.
Many of the players, the Dolphins have met or plan to meet are defensive players, which shouldn't surprise anyone as they will likely be searching for secondary reinforcement in this year's draft.
Miami has also been in the spotlight for reportedly searching for a third wide receiver to bolster their offensive line. According to reports, the team has had discussions with Odell Beckham Jr. and is considering Tyler Boyd, a receiver for the Cincinnati Bengals. However, it won't be shocking if the Dolphins choose to select a receiver in the draft instead.
The players listed below are the ones who, as of right now, are known to have met or will meet Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel before the draft.
Dolphins' top-30 visits list for 2024 NFL Draft prospects
Tight end Erick All - Iowa
Defensive tackle Khristian Boyd - Northern Iowa
Safety Calen Bullock - USC
Cornerback Qwan’tez Stiggers - Toronto Argonauts
Linebacker K.J. Cloyd - Miami
Defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus - Oregon
Cornerback Noah Pierre - Indiana
Linebacker Calvin Hart Jr. - Oregon State
Safety Akeem Dent - Florida State
Safety Kamren Kinchens - Miami
Safety James Williams - Miami
Defensive tackle Leonard Taylor III - Miami
Center Matt Lee - Miami
Cornerback Ryan Cooper - Oregon State
Running back Frank Gore Jr. - Southern Miss
Running back Isaac Guerendo - Louisville
Safety Jaden Hicks - Washington State
Defensive end Laiatu Latu - UCLA
Offensive tackle Patrick Paul - Houston
Wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint - Georgia
Wide receiver Ainias Smith - Texas A&M
Miami Dolphins' picks by round in 2024
Due to a mix of trades and penalties for tampering, the Miami Dolphins' total draft capital was lowered to just six picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. Here are Miami's draft spots broken down by round.:
First round, 21st overall
Second round, 55th overall
Fifth round, 158th overall
Sixth round, 184th overall (from Chicago Bears)
Sixth round, 198th overall
Seventh round, 241st overall