Michigan Pro Day: Every NFL Draft prospect expected to perform feat J.J. McCarthy

Michigan Pro Day is today, and the reigning national champions expect a huge NFL contingent on campus. The Wolverines have been phenomenal over the past two years, and some of their best prospects will be showing up in front of the NFL's biggest decision-makers.

It's important to remember that the Wolverines had a record number of players invited to the 2024 NFL Combine. Hence, we expect a corresponding number of executives at their facility for the Pro Day. This article will showcase the players participating and the executives attending. So, without further ado, let's get it!

NFL prospects performing at Michigan Pro Day

Here's a list of the NFL prospects confirmed to be in attendance for the Michigan Pro Day:

AJ Barner, Tight end

Blake Corum, Running back

Braiden McGregor, Edge rusher

Cornelius Johnson, Wide receiver

Drake Nugent, Offensive lineman

J.J. McCarthy, Quarterback

Jaylen Harrell, Defensive lineman

Josh Wallace, Defensive back

Junior Colson, Linebacker

Karsen Barnhart, Offensive lineman

Kris Jenkins, Defensive lineman

LaDarius Henderson, Offensive lineman

Mike Barrett, Linebacker

Mike Sainristil, Defensive back

Roman Wilson, Wide receiver

Trente Jones, Offensive lineman

Trevor Keegan, Offensive lineman

Zak Zinter, Offensive lineman

NFL franchise attendees expected at the Michigan Pro Day

Aside from the prospects in attendance, the Michigan Pro Day will be graced by some key decision-makers on NFL franchises. Here's a look at the confirmed NFL franchise attendees:

Head coaches: Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, LA Chargers, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Washington Commanders

Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, LA Chargers, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Washington Commanders General managers: Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers, and Washington Commanders

Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers, and Washington Commanders Offensive Coordinators: Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers, Seattle Seahawks, and Washington Commanders

Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers, Seattle Seahawks, and Washington Commanders Defensive coordinators: Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins, and Pittsburgh Steelers

Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins, and Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback coaches: Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, New York Giants, and New England Patriots

Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, New York Giants, and New England Patriots Wide receiver coach: Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears Tight end coaches: Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Chargers, New York Giants, and New York Jets

Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Chargers, New York Giants, and New York Jets Offensive line coaches: Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Denver Broncos, Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders, New York Jets, and Seattle Seahawks

Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Denver Broncos, Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders, New York Jets, and Seattle Seahawks Defensive line coaches: Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints

Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints Linebackers coach: Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks Defensive back coach: Cincinnati Bengals