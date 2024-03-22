Michigan Pro Day: Every NFL Draft prospect expected to perform feat J.J. McCarthy

Michigan Pro Day is today, and the reigning national champions expect a huge NFL contingent on campus. The Wolverines have been phenomenal over the past two years, and some of their best prospects will be showing up in front of the NFL's biggest decision-makers.
It's important to remember that the Wolverines had a record number of players invited to the 2024 NFL Combine. Hence, we expect a corresponding number of executives at their facility for the Pro Day. This article will showcase the players participating and the executives attending. So, without further ado, let's get it!
NFL prospects performing at Michigan Pro Day
Here's a list of the NFL prospects confirmed to be in attendance for the Michigan Pro Day:
- AJ Barner, Tight end
- Blake Corum, Running back
- Braiden McGregor, Edge rusher
- Cornelius Johnson, Wide receiver
- Drake Nugent, Offensive lineman
- J.J. McCarthy, Quarterback
- Jaylen Harrell, Defensive lineman
- Josh Wallace, Defensive back
- Junior Colson, Linebacker
- Karsen Barnhart, Offensive lineman
- Kris Jenkins, Defensive lineman
- LaDarius Henderson, Offensive lineman
- Mike Barrett, Linebacker
- Mike Sainristil, Defensive back
- Roman Wilson, Wide receiver
- Trente Jones, Offensive lineman
- Trevor Keegan, Offensive lineman
- Zak Zinter, Offensive lineman
NFL franchise attendees expected at the Michigan Pro Day
Aside from the prospects in attendance, the Michigan Pro Day will be graced by some key decision-makers on NFL franchises. Here's a look at the confirmed NFL franchise attendees:
- Head coaches: Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, LA Chargers, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Washington Commanders
- General managers: Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers, and Washington Commanders
- Offensive Coordinators: Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers, Seattle Seahawks, and Washington Commanders
- Defensive coordinators: Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins, and Pittsburgh Steelers
- Quarterback coaches: Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, New York Giants, and New England Patriots
- Wide receiver coach: Chicago Bears
- Tight end coaches: Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Chargers, New York Giants, and New York Jets
- Offensive line coaches: Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Denver Broncos, Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders, New York Jets, and Seattle Seahawks
- Defensive line coaches: Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints
- Linebackers coach: Seattle Seahawks
- Defensive back coach: Cincinnati Bengals