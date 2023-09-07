Mike Williams or Brandon Aiyuk: Who should I start in fantasy football Week 1?

Mike Williams and Brandon Aiyuk will enter the 2023 NFL season in fairly similar situations for fantasy football. While they each currently serve as the WR2 on their team's roster, their high-powered offenses still allow them to be solid choices with plenty of upside for fantasy teams.

They both bring a proven history of statistical success and a relatively safe floor this year.

The two veteran wide receivers have a similar fantasy outlook for the 2023 season, as well as in their Week 1 matchups. Managers with both of them on their fantasy roster may be speculating which one is the better Week 1 start. The following breakdown can help.

Is Mike Williams a good fantasy pick?

Mike Williams

Mike Williams has posted solid averages of 58 receptions for 911 yards and six touchdowns per season across the past five years. His elite size and athleticism have also made him a dangerous deep threat, averaging nearly 16 yards per reception during his NFL career so far. His proven production and favorable offensive situation give him a fairly bright outlook in 2023.

The veteran is currently ranked as the WR26 and 63rd overall player in 2023 fantasy football drafts, according to his recent ADP. He profiles as a WR2 or WR3 on most fantasy rosters and can be targeted around the fifth or sixth round of most fantasy drafts. The Los Angeles Chargers' high-scoring offense provides a ton of upside, especially if he can continue to be a red zone threat.

Mike Williams has already proven he can post big numbers playing alongside Keenan Allen, as elite quarterback Justin Herbert is more than capable of supporting two wide receivers in fantasy football.

Complicating things just a bit is the arrival of Quentin Johnston, who the Chargers selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Their already-loaded roster got even deeper with their rookie addition. Williams' build and skillset should still continue to be a weapon for Herbert, as his playing style is much different than Allen and Johnston's.

Is Brandon Aiyuk a good fantasy pick?

Brandon Aiyuk

Brandon Aiyuk has consistently increased his output with the San Francisco 49ers during each season of his NFL career. He set new career highs in many important categories last season in year three, including his 78 receptions on 114 targets for 1,015 yards and eight touchdowns.

His breakout performance resulted in a WR15 finish in fantasy football, making him one of the best WR2 options in the NFL.

Further brightening Aiyuk's outlook this year is that he recorded two weekly finishes among the top ten fantasy wide receivers in the second half of the 2022 NFL season.

This is significant because they came with Brock Purdy at quarterback. With Purdy slated to begin the 2023 NFL season as the 49ers' starter, paired with his increased output each year, Aiyuk could be in line to take another step forward this year.

Brandon Aiyuk currently ranks as the WR28 and 68th overall player in 2023 fantasy football drafts, according to his recent ADP. He shows many potential signs of being an absolute steal relative to his ADP. Teammate Deebo Samuel has been trending down a bit recently with his own output, so it's entirely possible that Aiyuk surpasses him as the 49ers' featured wide receiver this year.

Mike Williams vs. Brandon Aiyuk: Who should I start in Week 1?

Williams vs Aiyuk

According to Sportskeeda's Start/Sit Optimizer, Mike Williams makes for a better fantasy football option than Brandon Aiyuk in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season. While Aiyuk would appear to have a higher ceiling from a season-long perspective, Williams gets the edge for their opening games.

This is a great example of why matchups are so important when making fantasy football decisions.

Mike Williams has an ideal matchup for a big day in fantasy football when the Los Angeles Chargers host the Miami Dolphins in Week 1. This game is currently projected to be the highest-scoring game of the week by a significant margin, based on the current betting line.

Both teams feature elite offenses, suggesting a shoot out, and implying that Williams will have plenty of scoring opportunities.

On the other hand, Brandon Aiyuk may find it a bit more challenging to find consistent scoring chances when the San Francisco 49ers go on the road to face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The game is projected to be one of the lower-scoring games in Week 1, with both teams featuring solid defensive units. Aiyuk will face the additional hurdle of playing on the road, while Williams has the luxury of his home crowd behind him.

