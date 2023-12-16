Minnesota Vikings vs Cincinnati Bengals injury report Week 15: Latest on Justin Jefferson, Alexander Mattison, and more

The Minnesota Vikings take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 15 and from Justin Jefferson to Alexander Mattison, there are injuries for both teams to contend with. Both teams currently hold a 7-6 record and each will be looking to improve as they make their pitch to make it into the postseason.

The Vikings are currently already in the playoff places, whereas the Bengals are on the bubble and need some catching up to do. When the schedule came out in the offseason, this could have been a matchup between two of the most explosive quarterbacks in the league, both of whom took their teams to the playoffs. But both Kirk Cousins for Minnesota and Joe Burrow are done for the season.

Instead, as is customary in most late games each year, there will be changes to contend with. That extends to positions other than quarterbacks. For the early afternoon kickoff on Saturday, we give the full details below of who will be playing and who will not.

Week 15: Vikings vs Bengals injury report

Injuries are spread out across both the Vikings and the Bengals squads. But Minnesota seems to have the worst of it with more players out and questionable. Here is where things stand going into the game on Saturday.

Week 15: Minnesota Vikings injury report

Vikings Position Injury Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Game Status Alexander Mattison RB Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out Jalen Nailor WR Concussion DNP DNP DNP Out Brian O'Neill T Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out Justin Jefferson WR Chest LP LP FP Questionable Chris Reed G Illness - DNP LP Questionable Dalton Risner G Ankle LP LP FP - Ed Ingram G Hip LP FP FP -

Losing their franchise quarterback was bad enough but offensive problems for the Minnesota Vikings extend far beyond that. In this game, they have three players who are confirmed out for the game. Running back Alexander Mattison, wide receiver Jalen Nailor and offensive right tackle Brian O'Neill all did not practice this week and will not suit up.

Star receiver Justin Jefferson was suffering from a chest injury and was limited in practice for most of the week, before being a full participant in the final practice. He is questionable but is most likely to be available. His prognosis looks better than guard Chris Reed who did not practice one day and was limited in practice in the final session and is also questionable. Dalton Risner and Ed Ingram should be fit to go, giving some semblance of stability to the offensive line.

Week 15: Cincinnati Bengals injury report

Bengals Position Injury Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Game Status Joe Bachie LB Oblique DNP DNP LP Questionable Ja'Marr Chase WR Ankle DNP LP FP - Tyler Boyd WR Foot/Ankle LP LP FP - DJ Turner II CB Ankle LP LP FP - Chidobe Awuzie CB Shoulder FP FP FP - Jake Browning QB Right Forearm FP FP FP - Mitchell Wilcox TE Knee FP FP FP -

The Bengals seem to have a much better situation going into the game as it stands with injuries. They had seven participants listed on the injury report. Out of that only linebacker Joe Bachie looks to be a doubt. He did not practice for two days and was limited in the final session and is officially questionable.

Others look to be fit to go. Of particular concern for the fans would have been Jake Browning's appearance on the report due to a right forearm injury but he has practiced in full all week. With Joe Burrow out, they really cannot afford to lose him. A bigger concern, in terms of match readiness, could be with the tools he has.

Wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd both missed time in practice this week. But the good news is that both of them, along with everyone else, took part in full practice going into this game.

How to watch Minnesota Vikings vs Cincinnati Bengals live

NFL returns to the screens on Saturday for the first time this season. In this matchup between two evenly matched teams across conferences, anyone could win on paper. To see the game on the field, however, the details are as follows:

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. ET Where: Paycor Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Paycor Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: NFL Network (game also will air on WCCO in the Twin Cities and WCPO in Cincinnati)

NFL Network (game also will air on WCCO in the Twin Cities and WCPO in Cincinnati) Online streaming: fuboTV

It should be a fascinating game with the team that digs deeper within their reserves expected to win.