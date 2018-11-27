×
MLB over NFL 'still the plan' for Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8   //    27 Nov 2018, 02:01 IST
Murray-Kyler-Getty-FTR
Kyler Murray

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray plans to honour his commitment to baseball and the Oakland Athletics despite continuing to excel in the world of college football.

Murray strengthened his case to be a solid NFL draft pick with a high-octane performance against West Virginia on Friday. He led Oklahoma to a 59-53 win by scoring four total touchdowns and throwing for 364 yards.

Along with Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Murray is seen as a leading contender for the prestigious Heisman Trophy. However, he still plans to end his career in the sport to play for the Oakland Athletics in MLB next year.

Murray was selected by the A's with the ninth overall pick in the draft but Oakland allowed him to return to Oklahoma to finish his collegiate career as quarterback for the Sooners.

"I feel like I can play in the NFL, but as far giving it up, as of now, yeah, that's the plan," Murray said.

If Murray decided to play both sports, he would be in elite company. Deion Sanders, Bo Jackson and Brian Jordan are among the athletes who have played both in the NFL and MLB.

Omnisport
NEWS
