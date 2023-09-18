MNF Start Em' Sit 'Em: Should you go with Elijah Moore or Adam Thielen?

Elijah Moore and Adam Thielen are two fantasy wide receivers to keep an eye on during Monday Night Football in Week 2. Many fantasy managers prefer to target at least one player to add to their lineups that play in the Monday game each week.

This can sometimes give them one last chance to possibly catch up to their opponent if they trail after the Sunday slate.

Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season features a rare Monday night double-header with both games being played simultaneously, with their kickoffs just an hour apart. This gives managers more options than usual, including a potential decision between Moore and Thielen.

Is Elijah Moore a good pick in fantasy football Week 2 on MNF?

Elijah Moore

Elijah Moore was acquired by the Cleveland Browns via trade with the New York Jets to improve their wide receivers for the 2023 NFL season. They also wanted to give Deshaun Watson as many weapons as possible to potentially help them return to the NFL playoffs.

After one game, the returns look positive for Moore, who was heavily involved in their Week 1 game plan.

In an important victory against the Cincinnati Bengals, Moore recorded five touches on nine targets for 62 total yards. While the stats don't necessarily jump off the page, his usage and involvement in their offensive design are extremely encouraging for his fantasy outlook for the remainder of the season.

Up next for Elijah Moore in Week 2 is another divisional clash, this time against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He could be in line for an even larger workload in this game as Amari Cooper is doubtful to play with an injury.

This means Moore will likely serve as the Browns' WR1 this week, significantly improving his fantasy projections. He should legitimately lead the team in targets, creating an excellent opportunity for a big day.

Is Adam Thielen a good pick in fantasy football Week 2 on MNF?

Adam Thielen

Adam Thielen switched teams for the first time ahead of the 2023 NFL season. After spending his entire career with the Minnesota Vikings, he made a change and joined the Carolina Panthers. He was brought in as a much-needed veteran presence to assist in the development of newly drafted rookie quarterback Bryce Young.

Thielen brings stability and reliability to the Panthers' otherwise youthful group of wide receivers. He was also a consistently productive fantasy receiver during his entire career with the Vikings.

His proven output and solid experince gives him a real shot at being the WR1 for his team this year, making him an interesting fantasy football target.

Week 1 didn't go Thielen's way, as he recorded just two receptions for 12 yards against the Atlanta Falcons. The encouraging part is that he was on the field for 88 percnt of the Panthers' offensive snaps, so he should be more involved moving forward.

His next opportunity comes in Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints. If the Panthers are playing from behind as expected, game script should dictate more targets and opportunities for Thielen to have a better game.

Elijah Moore vs. Adam Thielen: Who should I start in Week 2?

Moore vs Thielen in Week 2

According to Sportskeeda's Start/Sit Optimizer, Elijah Moore makes for a better fantasy football option than Adam Thielen in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season. Much of this can be credited to his projected volume, especially with Amari Cooper expected to be out with an injury. This makes Moore the Browns' likely WR1 this week, giving him even more fantasy value than usual.

While Thielen has shown in the past during his time with the Vikings that he can handle a high volume of targets, he hasn't shown that with the Panthers yet. Part of the reason can be because rookie quarterback Bryce Young is still adjusting to the NFL game. Week 2 will be a challenging situation for him against a stout New Orleans Saints defensive unit.

This specific situation is one of the many examples of why matchups are always important in fantasy football. Each week provides a completely new set of circumstances, based on many various factors.

With the help of the Optimizer, managers can confidently plug Elijah Moore into their fantasy lineups as a better option than Adam Thielen during the Monday Night Football double-header in Week 2.

