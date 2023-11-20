MNF Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 11 Chiefs vs Eagles: Isiah Pacheco, DeVonta Smith in the spotlight for fantasy football

Week 11 of the 2023 fantasy football season will conclude with one of the best NFL matchups of the entire year. In a rematch of last year's Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles. One of the only major differences, besides the fact that this one isn't for the Vince Lombardi Trophy, is that instead of a neutral field, this will be played at Arrowhead Stadium.

From an NFL perspective, this particular matchup is loaded with intriguing storylines. Some of them include the Eagles looking for some revenge against the defending champion Chiefs, another version of the Kelce Bowl, and the top two finishers for the NFL MVP award last year going head-to-head once again.

While the intrigue for this matchup is at an all-time high, especially with both teams being among the best in the NFL again this year, it also offers plenty of relevant options for fantasy football. Managers should still be cautious before using any players from this game in their lineups, as their outlook can sometimes be deceiving.

Both teams feature extremely talented offenses, but their elite defenses are a big reason why they are each leading their conferences this season. This must be taken into careful consideration for fantasy football because this game may not be as high-scoring as many think. This will require managers to carefully analyze all of their potential options. The following breakdown can help.

Monday Night Football Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em fantasy football

Week 11 MNF WRs

When deciding which players to target each week in fantasy football, a large number of variables should be taken into careful consideration. Blindly starting players is often a losing strategy, as seeking favorable situations can be much more beneficial to final fantasy scores.

Some of these crucial factors include recent individual performances, injuries to relevant players, potential game scripts, expected offensive roles, direct weekly matchups and projected team totals. Weighing up all of these and many more plays an important role when finalizing lineup decisions.

Official injury reports are always another important factor when making lineup decisions for fantasy players in any game. For this particular showdown on Monday Night Football, both teams will have most of their usual offensive playmakers to work with.

While the Kansas City Chiefs will have all of their skill position players available on offense, the Philadelphia Eagles will be without one of their major weapons. Dallas Goedert suffered a fractured forearm in his most recent game and is expected to miss the next several weeks.

Taking all of this and much more into careful consideration, here is a list of potential players to target and avoid in fantasy football on Monday Night Football in Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season.

MNF Week 11 Fantasy Football Start 'Em Picks

Patrick Mahomes

Fantasy managers who have acquired Patrick Mahomes for their rosters are well aware they are likely never benching him, regardless of what team he is facing. He has finished among the top five overall fantasy quarterbacks in every year that he has been a starter. He is a rare matchup-proof option each week.

Jalen Hurts

One of the only quarterbacks who is more reliable than Patrick Mahomes in fantasy football is Jalen Hurts. He is currently the overall QB1 this year and has ranked as a weekly top-five player more times than anyone else. His elite rushing contributions probably give him the safest floor of any fantasy player, regardless of their position.

D'Andre Swift

The Eagles opened the 2023 fantasy football season by featuring Kenneth Gainwell as their workhorse running back. That lasted just one week and he is now droppable from fantasy rosters as D'Andre Swift has dominated the backfield touches since then. He could be busy in this matchup with the Cheifs, who rank in the top 10 against the pass but in the bottom half of the NFL in stopping the run.

A.J. Brown

While the Chiefs' passing defense has been excellent this season, A.J. Brown simply can't be benched in fantasy football. He has been the overall WR2 so far this year, trailing only Tyreek Hill in fantasy points per game and average weekly ranking.

DeVonta Smith

With Dallas Goedert being unavailable and vacating a large target share in the Eagles' offense, it may be DeVonta Smith who is the biggest beneficiary. He is currently the WR29 overall but has been a bit inconsistent this year.

He has ranked among the top 17 wide receivers four times, and outside of the top 40 in the same amount of games. An increase in volume could take him to the next level.

Travis Kelce

No player has dominated their position in fantasy football over the past four years more than Travis Kelce has at tight end. He has become the unchallenged TE1 in fantasy football during that time, as well as one of the most consistently dominant players in any position.

MNF Week 11 Fantasy Football Sit 'Em Picks

Isiah Pacheco

While there is no doubt that Isiah Pacheco is the clear workhorse for the Chiefs this year, his fantasy football output has dipped in recent weeks. Following a stretch of five consecutive games ranking among the top 15 running backs in PPR leagues, he has finished as RB34 and RB39 in his past two games.

He can be left on the bench against the Eagles' defense that allows the fewest fantasy points per game to running backs. Additionally, Jerick McKinnon and Clyde Edwards-Helaire have become irrelevant in fantasy football and should no longer be rostered.

Rashee Rice

Rashee Rice has been the only relevant Chiefs receiver from a fantasy perspective. Even he has been uninspiring, recording just two weekly finishes better than WR33 this year. Despite the Eagles allowing the second-most fantasy points per game to the position, his unreliable volume still makes him difficult to trust in starting lineups.

As for the rest of the Chiefs' receivers, they can all be safely dropped from any roster still hanging onto them.

Jack Stoll

With Dallas Goedert likely out for the next month or so, the Eagles are expected to name Jack Stoll as their starting tight end. He filled in for this same role last year but averaged less than two receptions per game when doing so.

It's much more likely that the Eagles will design more targets for their usual playmakers than force Stoll into their passing scheme. He could also share snaps with Grant Calcaterra and Albert Okwuegbunam, further decreasing his lackluster fantasy outlook.