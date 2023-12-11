MNF Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 14 Dolphins vs Titans: De'Von Achane, Derrick Henry in the spotlight for fantasy football

Week 14 of the 2023 fantasy football offers a rare situation for Monday Night Football, with two NFL games being played simultaneously. One will feature an AFC showdown between the Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans. This matchup is loaded with potential fantasy options and choosing the right players for lineups this week will be crucial.

With the 2023 fantasy football playoffs kicking off next week in most leagues, Monday night is the final slate of games for the regular season. This means that managers must make sure they maximize their final fantasy scores or their season could legitimiately be over. Doing so will require a thorough analysis of the potential options and the following breakdown can help.

Monday Night Football Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em fantasy football

Tagovailoa vs Levis

Blindly starting any players in fantasy football lineups is often a losing strategy, with few rare exceptions. Even some of the best overall yearly options should be weighed against the field in order to set the best weekly lineup possible. Finding the most favorable situations in a given week is one of the best way to consistently produce high fantasy scores.

Determing which players to start and sit each week should be based on a large number of variables. Some of these include recent individual performances, injuries to relevant players, potential game scripts, expected offensive roles, direct weekly matchups, and projected team totals. This helps to accurately project fantasy outputs for all players every week.

After coming up with list of projections, lineup decisions can then be based off of this analysis. This process can be extensive and complicated, but the Start/Sit Optimizer simplifies it. This useful tool considers all of the factors for any players in a given week to generate lineup suggestions and fantasy projections. It can give the user a massive edge over the competition.

Official injury reports also play a crucial role when making lineup decisions in fantasy football. For this particular matchup, both teams are expected to have their full cast of offensive weapons, so all of their usual players will be available for Week 14 fantasy lineups.

The Tennessee Titans initially listed Derrick Henry on their injury report, but he shed his official designation prior to the game. He can be expected to receive his typical workload.

Raheem Mostert is officially listed as questionable, but he is reportedly expected to play. If he can't, De'Von Achane will get a huge boost to his already strong fantasy outlook.

Taking all of this and much more into careful consideration, here is a list of potential players to target and avoid in fantasy football for Monday Night Football in Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season.

MNF Week 14 Fantasy Football Start 'Em Picks

Tua Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa has been one of the most consistently quarterbacks during the 2023 fantasy football season. He also carries massive weekly upside in favorable situations.

Tagovailoa currently ranks as the QB12 in fantasy points per game this year with seven top 12 weekly finishes and ranking among the top three quarterbacks three times. His explosive offense should excel against the Titans, who rank in the bottom 10 in the NFL in limiting passing plays of 20 or more yards.

De'Von Achane

De'Von Achane has been one of the most impressive rookies during the 2023 NFL season, despite his year being severely limited by injuries. He has only been given a full role in the Dolphins' offense four times, but has finished among the top 10 running backs in all of them. Achane also ranks second in fantasy points per game this season, trailing only Christian McCaffrey.

Raheem Mostert

Raheem Mostert has seen his usage dip in games where Achane is fully healthy, but he has still been too good this year to consider benching in fantasy football. He has ranked among the top 20 running backs in 10 of his 12 games this year. Achane's increasing workload simply demotes Mostert from a RB1 to RB2 on most fantasy rosters, so he should still be started.

Derrick Henry

Derrick Henry hasn't put up the same insane number of touches this season as compared to the past few years, but he is still a productive fantasy asset. He has still ranked among the top 15 running backs in eight of his 12 games this year. Henry still profiles as a RB1 on most fantasy rosters, but he is no longer in the discussion for the overall RB1 this year.

Tyreek Hill

Tyreek Hill is one of the rare players who must be started every week in fantasy football, regardless of his matchup. He is the overall WR1 this season by a wide margin and has more top-five finishes than any other player in any position. With the Titans being vulnerable to big plays, Hill has even more upside than usual, if that's even possible.

Jaylen Waddle

After a slow start to the 2023 fantasy football season, Jaylen Waddle has bounced back strong. He has been targeted at least eight times in six of his past eight games, exceeding 100 yards twice along the way and totaling three touchdowns. His reliable volume makes him a solid Week 14 lineup option in all formats, but especially in PPR leagues.

DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins has been the only Titans wide receiver to demonstrate any value at all in fantasy football this year. He is in a tricky situation in Week 14, as he will draw coverage from Jalen Ramsey, one of the best defenders in the NFL. However, the potential game script is extremely favorable for his volume.

The Titans will likely need to pass the ball often to keep up with the Dolphins, and Will Levis really only targets Hopkins consistently.

MNF Week 14 Fantasy Football Sit 'Em Picks

Will Levis

With the exception of his breakout QB6 performance in the first start of his NFL career, rookie Will Levis has failed to finish better than QB18 in any other week this year. He has also totaled just three touchdowns in his past five games. Despite a favorable potential game script of a heavy passing attack, Levis can't be trusted in Week 14.

Chigoziem Okonkwo

Chigoziem Okonkwo entered the 2023 fantasy football season with a considerable amount of buzz and belief that he could be a starter on many fantasy rosters. He has failed to meet expectations, though, finishing among the top 12 tight ends just once this year. Okonkwo can be safely dropped in most formats, not just benched.

Durham Smythe

The Dolphins' offense has been extremely favorable for all of their offensive skill position players, except for Durham Smythe. He hasn't eclipsed 30 yards in a single game since all the way back in Week 4. The Titans allowing the third-fewest fantasy points per game to tight ends just further confirms that Smythe should be avoided in all formats.