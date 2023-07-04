Many NFL teams have found great success over the last decade, winning multiple Super Bowls along the way. However, there are some teams that fell short of getting that Lombardi Trophy within the last 10 years.

There is a strong case for several prominent franchises but one AFC team stood out as the biggest disappointment amongst fans. The Pittsburgh Steelers team in the 2017 season was a consensus amongst fans, who made their case on Reddit:

However, fans also brought up some Green Bay Packers teams and the 1996 Denver Broncos, who didn't reach the Super Bowl:

Going back to that Pittsburgh Steelers team in the 2017 season, they finished tied with the best record in the league at 13 - 3. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger threw for 4,251 yards and 28 touchdowns.

Le'Veon Bell rushed for 1,291 yards and nine touchdowns while Antonio Brown led the NFL with 1,553 yards receiving. Both their offense and defense were ranked in the top five in terms of total yards and fewest yards allowed.

Pittsburgh hosted the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional round. Jacksonville pulled off a 45 - 42 win over Pittsburgh despite Roethlisberger throwing for 469 yards and five touchdowns.

How many times have the Steelers reached the NFL's biggest game?

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger at Super Bowl XLV

Since the 2013 season, the Steelers have yet to make it back to the Super Bowl. Their appearance was in the 2010 season, losing to the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl 45.

Pittsburgh last held the Lombardi Trophy in the 2008 season, which was Mike Tomlin's second year as head coach.

They have made six playoff appearances since 2013, winning just three of their nine games in the playoffs. The 2021 season was the franchise's last time in the playoffs and didn't make it out of the Wild Card round.

We'll see if this year's Steelers team led by Kenny Pickett can make it to the NFL postseason.

