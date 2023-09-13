“Most normal Eagles fan” - NFL fans troll franchise after Philadelphia’s Danelo Cavalcante gets arrested wearing Eagles attire

NFL fans are trolling Philadelphia Eagles fans on social media.

On Wednesday morning, it was announced that Pennsylvania killer Danelo Cavalcante was captured two weeks after breaking out of prison. The 34-year-old convicted murderer was captured at 8:18 a.m. ET on Wednesday morning.

“Chester County all stations radio room, Chester County government and various other agencies working on the prisoner escape. I’m proud to announce the subject is in custody. Repeating, subject is in custody," a Chester County official said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After he was captured, a photo came out of him with handcuffs and Cavalcante was wearing a Philadelphia Eagles sweater.

Some NFL fans began to take aim at the Eagles and their fans in light of these developments.

Expand Tweet

"Most normal eagles fan."

Expand Tweet

"Ouch! Bad look."

Expand Tweet

"Eagles by 100 tomorrow."

Expand Tweet

"Nicest eagle fan."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The good news is that Cavalcante has been captured after being on the loose for two weeks.

Philadelphia Eagles off to a 1-0 start

As for the Philadelphia Eagles, they kicked off their 2023 NFL season with a 25-20 road win over the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Philadelphia will have a short week as the Eagles host the Minnesota Vikings in their home opener on Thursday Night. Philadelphia will enter the game as a -7 point favorite as the oddsmakers expect the Eagles to get to 2-0 on the year.

Although Philadelphia's win over the Patriots was not their best performance, Jalen Hurts knows the only thing that mattered was winning the game.

"Winning is the only thing that matters. I think we obviously have things that we need to work on and have to be better in those situations when the ball is in my hands, and I take full accountability for that."

After their Week 2 clash against the Minnesota Vikings, the Philadelphia Eagles will head to Tampa Bay to play the Buccaneers on Monday Night Football after which they will host the Washington Commanders.