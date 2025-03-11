New England Patriots 2025 NFL free agency tracker: Latest on Milton Williams, Robert Spillane and more

The New England Patriots were one of the most active teams at the start of the 2025 free agency. The franchise is looking to give Mike Vrabel all the tools needed to succeed and end its playoff drought.

With that in mind, here's a look at the moves made by the Patriots.

New England Patriots free agency tracker 2025

1. DT Milton Williams (4 years, $104 million)

Milton Williams was a key contributor for the Eagles in their Super Bowl LIX winning campaign. Williams will now take his talents to New England and continue what's been an impressive professional football career to date.

Williams joins on a $26 million per year deal, and he'll be tasked with fixing the Patriots pass rush issues. If he brings his five sacks, 10 QB hits, and 24 tackles form from last season, then he'll represent great value for money.

2. CB Carlton Davis (3 years, $60 million)

Carlton Davis joins the Patriots and instantly forms one of the most formidable CB duos in the AFC alongside Christian Gonzalez. Davis was an elite defensive back for the Lions last season as he amassed a stat line of 56 tackles, two interceptions and 11 passes defended.

3. LB Robert Spillane (3 years, $37.5 million)

Robert Spillane will be an instant boost to the Patriots' run defense. Spillane joins after two impressive seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders.

He recorded a career high 158 total tackles plus two sacks, three quarterback hits, and two interceptions for the Raiders in 2024. Mike Vrabel knows him well from their time together in Tennessee.

4. LB Harold Landry (3 years, $43.5 million)

Harold Landry is another player Mike Vrabel coached in Tennessee. He's signing a three-year, $43.5 million deal.

5. DT Khyiris Tonga (1 year, $2.7 million)

Khyiris Tonga joins on a one-year deal to add some depth at the defensive tackle position.

6. OL Morgan Moses (3 years, $24 million)

Morgan Moses will join the Patriots as the team gets a talented offensive lineman to protect Drake Maye.

7. QB Josh Dobbs (2 years, $8 million)

Josh Dobbs continues his journeyman career by signing with the Patriots. The veteran QB will likely occupy the QB2 role while being a solid presence in the locker room.

8. WR Mack Hollins (2 years, $8.4 million)

The Patriots have added a decent weapon for Drake Maye. Veteran wide receiver Mack Hollins joins on a team friendly two-year deal.

New England Patriots 2025 free agency re-signings

1. TE Austin Hooper (1 year, $5 million)

Austin Hooper stays in New England on a short-term deal in order to keep a safety blanket for the team's young QB. Hooper is a veteran presence and will remain with the team on a prove-it deal.

