New Orleans Saints 7-round mock draft: Can Mickey Loomis keep franchise competitive in 2024?

The New Orleans Saints barely missed out on the NFL playoffs last year in their first season with Derek Carr as their starting quarterback.

They are hoping to take a step forward and make it to the postseason. They can do so by addressing a few weaknesses on their roster to supplement their strong core.

One of the best ways to accomplish this is through the 2024 NFL Draft. General manager Mickey Loomis will have several directions that he can go this season, but offensive line help seems to be among their biggest needs. Let's see how they could potentially approach it in three mock draft examples.

New Orleans Saints Mock Draft 1.0

Mock Draft

Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State

Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington

Layden Robinson, OG, Texas A&M

Garrett Greenfield, OT, South Dakota State

Gottlieb Ayedze, OT, Maryland

Devin Leary, QB, Kentucky

M.J. Devonshire, CB, Pittsburgh

The offensive line has been targeted as an absolute priority in the first simulation, with the New Orleans Saints using four of their seven total picks to improve their blockers.

This starts with Taliese Fuaga of the Oregon State Beavers with their 14th overall pick in the first round. He is considered a top prospect and also has the versatility to play multiple positions on the line.

One interesting development from this version of Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator is that they used the second-rounder on Michael Penix Jr., despite already having Derek Carr.

They even doubled-up with another quarterback later on, so the tool apparently isn't sold on the long-term outlook for Carr in New Orleans.

New Orleans Saints Mock Draft 2.0

Mock Draft

Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame

Christian Haynes, OG, UConn

Christian Jones, OT, Texas

KT Leveston, OT, Kansas State

Jamari Thrash, WR, Louisville

Trevor Keegan, OG, Michigan

Tykee Smith, S, Georgia

For the second consecutive mock draft, the simulator predicts that the New Orleans Saints will focus on improving their offensive line.

This time they pretty much go all-in on strengthening their depth as much as possible, using five of their first six picks on offensive linemen.

Their 2024 NFL Draft class is headlined by Joe Alt of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish with the 14th overall pick in the first round.

He has a chance to be the best overall offensive tackle this year after an impressive college football career. Many believe that he has the highest floor of any offensive lineman in the draft.

New Orleans Saints Mock Draft 3.0

Mock Draft

Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State

Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington

Braden Fiske, DT, Florida State

Audric Estime, RB, Notre Dame

Dylan McMahon, OG, NC State

Keaton Bills, OG, Utah

Julian Pearl, OT, Illinois

For the second time in three simulations, the New Orleans Saints are projected to select Taliese Fuaga and Michael Penix Jr.

With their first two picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. Also for the third consecutive mock draft, they are expected to take multiple offensive linemen.

Audric Estime is one of the most interesting picks from this simulation. While the Saints are already deep at running back, Estime could fit in as a goline and short yardage specialist.

Jamaal Willims failed to fill this role last year behind Alvin Kamara, so they could be looking for an upgrade.