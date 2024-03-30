New York Giants 7-round mock draft: Can Joe Schoen retool in the 2024 NFL Draft?

The New York Giants went backwards during the 2023 NFL season after advancing to the second round of the playoffs the year before.

They followed that up with a disappointing 6-11 record, partially due to another serious injury to quarterback Daniel Jones and a failure to find legitimate wide receivers for their offense.

General manager Joe Schoen now appears to have work to do during the 2024 NFL Draft if he wants to get the Giants back on track. He could also be seeking a replacement for Saquon Barkley, who departed during the 2024 NFL free agency period.

Here are three mock draft examples of how he can approach this critical process of addressing some major roles on their roster.

New York Giants Mock Draft 1.0

Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

Javon Bullard, CB, Georgia

Zak Zinter, OG, Michigan

Blake Corum, RB, Michigan

Isaiah Davis, RB, South Dakota State

Ryan Flournoy, WR, SE Missouri

Many around the NFL believe that the New York Giants will target a wide receiver with their sixth-overall pick in the first round this year.

The 2024 NFL Draft class is considered to be extremely strong at the position, especially at the top of the rankings.

Considering they desperately need to improve here, they could use their premium pcik on one of the top prospects.

Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator expects them to do exactly that by selecting LSU Tigers superstar Malik Nabers. He is one of the most athletically gifted prospects in this year's draft and his ceiling is as high as any other wide receiver.

The Simulator also predicts that they will select Mihenchigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum, another top positional prospect, to give their offense more weapons to work with.

New York Giants Mock Draft 2.0

Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson

Cornelius Johnson, WR, Michigan

Dylan McMahon, OG, NC State

Andrew Raym, OC, Oklahoma

For the second consecutive mock draft, the simulator expects the New York Giants to improve on their wide receivers and cornerbacks.

They again used a second-rounder on a cornerback, but this time they waited until the third round to add a wide receiver in Cornelius Johnson out of Michigan.

Offensive weapons are clearly one of the biggest needs for the Giants and this simulation is an alternative to a wide receiver in the first round.

This time they predicted they would select Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers, one of the highest-rated overall prospects in this year's class. With Darren Waller reportedly considering retirement, the pick makes sense.

New York Giants Mock Draft 3.0

Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT, Penn State

Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington

Javion Cohen, OG, Miami

Jonah Elliss, EDGE, Utah

Garrett Greenfield, OT, South Dakota State

Jha'Quan Jackson, WR,Tulane

The third simulation suggests that the New York Giants could go a different route in improving their struggling offense during the 2024 NFL Draft.

This time, they focus on solidifying their offensive with Olumuyiwa Fashanu of the Penn State Nittany Lions. He is one of the highest-rated offensive line prospects and the first one off the board in this mock draft.

Washington Huskies superstar Michael Penix Jr. is another interesting pick in in this version. He has been improving his draft stock lately and the Giants could potentially be in the market for another quarterback.

Daniel Jones' contract is not guaranteed beyond this season, so Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll could be looking to draft a replacement.