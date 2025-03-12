New York Jets 2025 free agency tracker: Latest on Justin Fields, Jamien Sherwood, and more

The New York Jets missed out on the playoffs in the just-concluded season. The franchise hasn’t made the postseason since 2010. Thus, the 2025 season will be an important one for Aaron Glenn and Co.

With that in mind, let's look at how the Jets have moved in this year's free agency.

New York Jets free agency tracker 2025

#1. QB Justin Fields (2 years, $40 million)

The New York Jets have found their replacement for Aaron Rodgers. The Jets signed former Chicago Bears star quarterback Justin Fields to a two-year, $40 million contract on Monday. Fields will now get the chance to lock down a starting job for the foreseeable future.

Fields has endured an up-and-down start to his professional football career. The dual-threat QB spent three seasons with the Bears and one with the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, he's never truly held down the starting quarterback role since he entered the league.

So, signing with the New York Jets will give him the opportunity to establish himself as a franchise QB. It's a low-risk, high-reward deal for both parties.

#2. CB Brandon Stephens (3 years, $36 million)

The New York Jets have added Brandon Stephens to their impressive cornerback depth chart. Stephens joins on a three-year, $36 million deal.

The veteran defensive back amassed 70 total tackles with the Baltimore Ravens in 2024. The Jets will hope for more of the same in 2025.

#3. S Andre Cisco (1 year, $10 million)

The Jets have added safety Andre Cisco to their secondary. Cisco joins on a one-year, $10 million.

The former Jacksonville Jaguars standout racked up a stat line of 68 tackles, seven pass breakups and one interception in 2024. He joins on a team-friendly prove-it deal.

New York Jets 2025 free agency re-signings

#1. LB Jamien Sherwood (3 years, $45 million)

The Jets are keeping one of their best defenders for the next three seasons. Linebacker Jamien Sherwood has signed a three-year, $45 million deal to continue his professional football career in New York.

Sherwood was one of the team's standout performers in 2024. He amassed 158 tackles and two sacks in 17 games. His renewal is a huge plus for the franchise.

