  • "$100 million defense & can’t tackle," "Coaching malpractice": Calls mount for Mike Tomlin's firing from fans after Steelers' embarrassing SNF loss 

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Oct 27, 2025 05:23 GMT
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals - Source: Imagn
Fans are losing their patience with Mike Tomlin after another disastrous outing for the Pittsburgh Steelers. On Sunday, they suffered a 35-25 loss at the hands of the Green Bay Packers. After this result, they have a 4-3 record with a two-game losing streak under their belt.

On social media, fans demanded that the Steelers fire Mike Tomlin after another disappointing game and an underwhelming performance by the team's defense.

"100 million defense and can't f***ing tackle!! It's been an issue for years!!! What's the common denominator- Mike Tomlin," one fan commented.

"Honestly play for next year. Fire Tomlin and TA and as much as it pains me to say it see what it can get you and start from sratch," another fan wrote.
"If this is what it takes to fire Tomlin losing like this on national tv bring it on ... nothing will change until he's gone period," this fan stated.
"Without the two missed field goals, the Packers put up 41 on the highest paid defense in the league. A defense that's had 10 days to prepare for a Primetime matchup. Fire Mike Tomlin and go get someone who's Bill Cowher 2.0," another fan said.
"Remember that they played nobody in the beginning of the season. Too many blind faith hopefuls. Steelers to lose the next four if not more. It's time to fire Tomlin," one fan stated.
"This is coaching malpractice get Tomlin tf out the building the new marvin lewis with a ring," this fan commented.
Sunday's loss was also Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers' first showdown against his former team of 18 years. The Super Bowl XLV champion completed 24 of 36 passes for 219 yards and two passing touchdowns. On the other hand, Packers quarterback Jordan Love completed 29 of 37 passes for 360 yards and three touchdowns passing.

Mike Tomlin shares his thoughts after disappointing Week 8 loss to the Packers

In the post-game press conference, the Steelers coach congratulated the Packers for taking home the win. Tomlin then highlighted how they had to improve their game as a team in order to remain a contender for the playoffs.

"First, congratulations to the Green Bay Packers on a victorious performance," Tomlin said. "We just got to get a lot better. in a lot of areas and all areas. Plus some really specific areas that are critical to winning. We can't settle for field goals versus good people.
"We settled for field goals too often. It's just not going to win close call games."
The Steelers are next scheduled to face the Indianapolis Colts on Nov. 2. Can Tomlin help his team bring an end to their losing streak?

Edited by Priyam Hazarika
