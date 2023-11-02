$14,000,000 worth Josh Allen spent lavishly on 1st luxury purchase after signing $258,000,000 Bills deal

Josh Allen is the unquestioned franchise quarterback of the Buffalo Bills as he looks to lead the team to the Super Bowl this season. Off the field, the 27-year-old has found himself in the headlines thanks to his relationship with actress/singer Hailee Steinfeld.

However, Allen is also one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL, thanks to the massive six-year, $258 million extension he signed in 2021. He talked to People magazine about his first major purchase when he signed the new deal, a Range Rover:

"As a kid, seeing some athletes in Range Rovers, I thought that was pretty cool, so that was my first splurge."

The quarterback added he considers his $1.6 million-dollar mansion in Orchard Park, New York, to be his only other "big splurge" item. He was drafted seventh overall by the Buffalo Bills in the 2018 draft.

Allen, whose net worth is $14 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth, also admitted in his interview that he's not a fan of being in front of the camera despite his high profile:

"I think it's fun for me to have a little bit of a challenge in that way instead of just sitting there and taking a photo or something. I put on the acting skills and just try to do it. It's fun, but I like to stick to football."

The two-time Pro Bowler is coming off a win in Week 8 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Highmark Stadium. Allen went 31 of 40 for 324 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the win.

There was a bit of an injury scare in the game as Bills saw him enter the medical tent. However, he went back under center soon after. It was reported that he tweaked his throwing arm.

Josh Allen and the Bills play a familiar foe in Week 9

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow (r) and Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen (l)

Allen and the Bills will travel to Paycor Stadium to face quarterback Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 9 on Sunday Night Football. The last time both teams faced off was in Week 17 of last season.

It was the game where Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati. The game wasn't completed as a result.

It could have playoff implications in the AFC as the Bills enter with a 5-3 record while the Bengals are 4-3. We'll see if Josh Allen can come out on top versus Burrow and the Bengals.