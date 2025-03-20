"2000 yard season incoming" - NFL fans hype up Christian McCaffrey as 49ers RB teases off-season training after injuries

Christian McCaffrey missed most of the 2024 NFL season due to his calf and Achilles injuries. The running back played in just four games for the San Francisco 49ers, but is already training hard this offseason in preparation for a strong return in the 2025 season.

On Wednesday, McCaffrey uploaded a series of pictures on Instagram, including some of himself in outdoor training sessions and in the gym. Fans on social media were then quick to hype up the three-time Pro Bowler.

"2000 yard season incoming," one wrote.

"Ready to see my dawg on that field🔥" another wrote.

"We’re so back," a third commented.

Many others also expressed their eagerness to see McCaffrey back on the field after his injury woes from last season.

"I am so EXCITED to see you back at it! You’re gonna kill it this year, and you got JUICE BACK 🔥🙌❤️ I believe in you CMC, now let’s go get this done!" one added.

"Let’s hope all this offseason preparation and maintenance keeps you healthy 👏"

"Next season’s defenders already stressed 😮‍💨" a user wrote.

In the four games that he played last season, McCaffrey recorded 202 yards on 50 carries, along with 146 yards on 15 receptions. However, he didn't contribute to any touchdowns.

It was a rather disappointing follow-up from the 2023 season, when he won the Offensive Player of the Year award. That season, McCaffrey recorded 2,023 all-purpose yards and 21 total touchdowns, leading the 49ers to the Super Bowl, where they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.

San Francisco 49ers GM John Lynch shared positive update on Christian McCaffrey during NFL Combine

San Francisco 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey - Source: Getty

Just before the NFL Scouting Combine in February, 49ers GM John Lynch had a positive update on Christian McCaffrey's status.

“He's doing great,” Lynch said. “Christian’s doing really well, and I think was real frustrated with the way last season went. And doing everything possible, as he did in preparation for last year, and we're hoping CMC is out there. Going to have a tremendous year. If he is healthy, he will have a tremendous year, that's just what he does.”

Christian McCaffrey spent Weeks 1-8 of the 2024 NFL season on injured reserve with Achilles injuries in both legs. He then played in four games before a PCL injury cut short his season.

Although McCaffrey has teased fans with his latest IG post, it remains to be seen whether he will take part in the 49ers' offseason program.

