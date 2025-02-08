2025 NFL Draft rumors: Titans could give up first overall pick for head-turning Vikings QB

The Tennessee Titans are in an intriguing spot, entering the NFL offseason with the top pick in the 2025 draft. The Titans finished their 2024 campaign with a 3-14 record, their worst since 2015.

Despite a tough season, there's reason to believe in Brian Callahan's team. Tennessee could look to command a haul for the No. 1 pick, and an NFL insider believes that's where the team is headed. ESPN analyst Dan Graziano recently reported that the Titans could move the pick and answer their quarterback question later in the offseason.

"There is a long way to go until April's draft and a lot of evaluations to make before then, but I've talked to multiple people who think the Titans could trade out of the top pick and look for their QB solution elsewhere," Graziano wrote.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He threw out two possible options in free agency, one being breakout quarterback Sam Darnold. Darnold is set to hit the open free-agent market after a career year with the Minnesota Vikings, completing 66.2% of his passes for 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns with 12 interceptions.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

According to Spotrac, Darnold will enter the offseason with a market value of roughly $40.1 million, making him one of the hottest free agents of this year's cycle.

Former Titans RB urges team to pursue Aaron Rodgers

During Super Bowl week, former Titans running backs Chris Johnson and LenDale White discussed the team's offseason plans. White opposed Graziano's take, favoring the team selecting Travis Hunter with the No. 1 pick in the draft.

During his discussion, White listed Aaron Rodgers as a solution for the team's quarterback situation.

"We want Travis Hunter," White said. "No disrespect to Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward, but he's a generational talent." Speaking of Rodgers, White said, "I think we get (Aaron Rodgers) to come take the place for now. Then we draft at No. 1, Travis Hunter. We have running backs already, so we get A-Rod, then we can work on our defense."

Tennessee could also ride it out with their current starter, Will Levis, who is set to enter his third NFL season. The former second-round pick completed 63.1% of his passes for 2,091 yards and 13 touchdowns. However, Levis struggled with turnovers last season, throwing 12 interceptions and losing 10 fumbles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback