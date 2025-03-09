“$40,000,000 A YEAR FOR A GAMEWRECKER” - Pat McAfee congratulates Myles Garrett on historic contract extension

The Cleveland Browns were initially unable to agree with disgruntled star defensive end Myles Garrett's public trade request before the Super Bowl 2025. However, the two sides inked a record contract extension on Sunday with improved terms of $40 million per year and $123.5 million guaranteed. This is the highest non-quarterback contract in NFL history.

Ad

Pat McAfee took to social media to express his excitement about Garrett's massive extension. He called the former Defensive Player of the Year a 'game wrecker,' as he is now under contract through the 2030 season (age 35).

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Last season, Myles Garrett had another outstanding season as he finished second in the NFL in sacks. He recorded 47 total tackles (40 solo, seven assisted) with 14 sacks, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, one pass deflection and 11.5 run stuffs.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Cleveland Browns are going to be in a position to rebuild. All the water is under the bridge with the two sides after Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam reportedly denied a meeting between them on Saturday.

Ad

What will the Cleveland Browns do this offseason?

The Cleveland Browns are currently above the number they need to be to be cap compliant, as Over The Cap has them listed with $12.5 million in cap space. That makes it extremely difficult to attack free agency to bolster the roster, but the team can restructure contracts to create more cap space for this season.

Ad

The Cleveland Browns need to focus on the offensive side of the football, as they need a running back since Nick Chubb became an unrestricted free agent. All 11 starters on the defensive side of the football are still under contract, so improving the offense in a year when quarterback Deshaun Watson is not expected to play as he recovers from a second Achilles tear can be a bit difficult.

The team also holds the second pick in the 2025 NFL draft, meaning it can take the quarterback of the future (and for the 2025 season) with anyone it chooses, as long as the Tennessee Titans draft a different position. This team needs to make some changes, but re-signing Myles Garrett with an extension was good news for the team going forward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.