"49ers downfall is feeding generations" - NFL fans troll franchise as FB Kyle Juszczyk gets released ahead of free agency

The 49ers released fullback Kyle Juszczyk ahead of free agency, which has fans wondering what the franchise is up to. San Francisco entered 2024 expecting to compete again for the Super Bowl after making it to the title game the previous season. Instead, with injuries besetting them and Brock Purdy's production decreasing, they failed to make it to the postseason.

Ad

Kyle Juszczyk was one of the few bright spots in the team. He made the Pro Bowl, just as he has ever since he joined the team in 2017. However, the 49ers have decided to part ways with him. It comes on the heels of them letting Deebo Samuel leave too, another player who could be versatile in Kyle Shanahan's offensive scheme. Fans took to X/Twitter to express their disbelief over what is happening.

Ad

Trending

Instead of building around Brock Purdy once their stars return, observers feel as if San Francisco is tearing down the team that would give them the best chance to reach and win a Super Bowl. Here are some of the reactions from the social media platform.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The responses kept coming with many saying that this was a move that confirmed that the 49ers are looking to retool, with some saying it was akin to a bleed. Here are some more posts.

"9ers are bleeeeeeding" - said one.

"End of an era san francisco,Juszcyk was a vital part of their run game" - added another.

"Wow Niners really imploding" - exclaimed a third.

Ad

Revisiting Kyle Shanahan's comments about Kyle Juszczyk after 49ers release FB

Not too long ago, Kyle Shanahan praised Kyle Juszczyk for improving the 49ers' offense. The head coach also praised the player's versatility and his ability to ensure that he was ready to go every season he returned to San Francisco.

"Kyle is such a good football player, and I think he's better at fullback now than when he got here. And I think when he got here, he was the best fullback in the league. He's changed his body at times. He's always looking to adjust each offseason. As he gets older, he still comes back, ready to go." - Shanahan said.

However, with the fullback now 33 and the 49ers looking to give Brock Purdy a contract befitting his position as a starting quarterback, the old rules no longer apply. The player must now find a team that can utilize him effectively, which might prove tough because many modern offenses no longer employ a specialist in that position.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.