The San Francisco 49ers reportedly tried to lure Tom Brady out of retirement.

Entering the 2023 season, the 49ers were eliminated in the NFC Championship game by the Philadelphia Eagles and were led by quarterback Brock Purdy.

Most expected Purdy to be the starter in 2024, but according to a new story on ESPN, Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch tried to lure Tom Brady out of retirement for this season, which Purdy was fine with.

"That meant so much to me," Purdy said. "I remember him saying, if we can get Tom Brady, we're going to try to get him. And I was like, 'Yeah, he's the GOAT. I get it.' But something deep down inside me was sort of like, 'Dude, I just showed you that I can play well in this system. And we were one game away from the Super Bowl.' ...

"More than anything, I was like, 'OK, now let's go.'"

Ultimately, Brady stayed retired and Purdy was the 49ers starting quarterback but that left San Francisco fans disappointed.

"Brady would've been generational on this Niners team."

"Brady playing for San Francisco would have been awesome. Definitely would have gotten that jersey."

"The 49ers don’t even believe in Brock Purdy."

"If Tom Brady joined the 49ers this season, he would have won his 8th Super Bowl."

As many fans point out, they believe had Tom Brady ended his retirement and signed with San Francisco, the 49ers could have gone undefeated and won the Super Bowl.

But, Brady decided to stay retired and opted to not sign with the 49ers this offseason for one final season.

With Purdy as its starter, San Francisco went 12-5 and was the No. 1 seed in the NFC. The quarterback also went 308-for-444 for 4,280 yards, 31 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

San Francisco 49ers in NFC Championship Game

Even without Tom Brady as their quarterback, the San Francisco 49ers are set to host the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game on Saturday.

The 49ers beat the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional Round by a score of 24-21. San Francisco trailed 21-14 heading into the fourth quarter.

Heading into the NFC Championship Game on Sunday evening, the 49ers are seven-point favorites.