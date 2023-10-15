They say a week is a long time in football, and for Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers, after beating the Dallas Cowboys 42-10, they ran into a buzzsaw against the Cleveland Browns.

With Purdy having a career day against the Cowboys, as he tossed four touchdown passes, he came back to earth with an almighty thud against a stout Browns defense.

San Francisco struggled to get much going at all throughout the game, and Purdy in particular struggled to get anything going as the driving force of Kyle Shanahan's offense and the fans loved it.

Fans love Brock Purdy struggles against Browns

With Purdy looking every bit an MVP candidate through the first five weeks, he looked anything but that against Cleveland and fans had fun at his expense.

Now, players are allowed to have off days, but based on what we had seen so far this season, it was really an off day for Purdy, and one fan loved it:

"Love to see it! He a product of Kyle system."

Other fans gave their two cents over Purdy's immense struggles against the Browns.

Many fans took great delight in Purdy's struggles against Cleveland, and while he has been a star quarterback through the first five weeks, he had an odd game against the Browns.

Brock Purdy back to earth with a thud against Browns

Prior to his attempt at the game-winning drive, after the Browns kicked a field goal with under two minutes left, Purdy completed just nine of his 20 passes for 82 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

That kind of stat line was a far cry from his superb performance against Dallas last week. Many pointed out that with the 49ers having some injuries to key players, the real Purdy is being revealed now.

Without Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel, Purdy had an incredibly tough time getting anything going for the 49ers offense, as he looked like a shadow of the player who torched the Cowboys last week.

Coming off such a big and emotional game, naturally, there was going to be a letdown, and Brock Purdy definitely had that, but he was also without his two key offensive weapons.

And for the first time this season, Brock Purdy looked like a mere mortal.