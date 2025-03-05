The number one task for the San Francisco 49ers during the 2025 offseason is to secure a contract extension for quarterback Brock Purdy. The seventh-round pick is entering his fourth season in the NFL and with one year left on his rookie deal, it's time for both sides to discuss his second contract.

According to NFL insider Jason LaCanfora, those discussions have begun. LaCanfora reports that the 49ers started negotiations with an offer that averages $45 million per season, a number far below his reported market value, which surpassed the $50 million mark.

NFL fans were unimpressed to see the first offer made by the 49ers to extend their franchise quarterback.

"Unserious franchise, I don't think the 9ers are winning a Super Bowl with how they handle contract extensions. Purdy is gonna hold out, and the Niners are gonna cave. U aren't paying him less than Tlaw and Jordan Love."

"He’ll take 50, stop dancing around it. A lot of work to be done", said one fan.

"This deal could be done by next week if they just give five million more", a second fan wrote.

"I don't believe it, that's an insulting offer", a third fan said.

How much did Brock Purdy earn in his first deal with the 49ers?

The San Francisco 49ers quarterback played at a high level, but he was not paid like a star. As the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, Purdy signed a contract that earned him just $3.7 million over four years. The total value is limited due to the rookie wage scale.

The results have been excellent. He led the franchise to two NFC Championship Game appearances, including a conference championship. Although he failed to win the Super Bowl in his first years of career, he stabilized the position after years of uncertainty with Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo.

San Francisco knows that, now that a contract extension is allowed, their quarterback will not play under the terms of his current deal. As Dak Prescott's 2024 extension reset the market, with $60 million per year on average, Purdy knows that he can negotiate more millions per season.

