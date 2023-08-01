The San Francisco 49ers made a big move by trading up to select Trey Lance during the 2021 NFL draft.
The 49ers traded three first-round picks to the Miami Dolphins to move up and select Lance at No. 3. They did so with hopes of Lance becoming a franchise quarterback.
Second-year quarterback Brock Purdy seems to be the starter heading into the 2023 season, with Lance expected to serve as the second- or third-string quarterback.
As Lance has resumed throwing activities, he has had his fair share of struggles. A clip of him overthrowing one of his coaches in a drill went viral this week with a Justin Fields fan saying the team would be Super bowl contenders if they drafted Fields over Lance.
NFL fans react to the 49ers selecting Trey Lance over Justin Fields in the 2021 draft
After seeing Trey Lance struggle in practice, fans tweeted that the team should have drafted Justin Fields over him.
Here's how fans reacted.
Will Trey Lance start for the San Francisco 49ers this season?
The San Francisco 49ers had high hopes for Trey Lance when they traded up to draft him in 2021.
Lance sat behind veteran Jimmy Garoppolo during his rookie season and was set to take over as the franchise quarterback in 2022. However, after suffering a season-ending ankle injury to the Green Bay Packers in Week 2, he was sidelined for his second season.
It seems as if Lance will back up Brock Purdy this season.
Purdy broke out last season when Garoppolo went down with a foot injury and went 5-0 to end the regular season with a 107.3 passer rating.
General manager John Lynch said that he thinks Purdy is the leader of the team this offseason:
"We think Brock probably is the leader in the clubhouse, as we said, but it will be open for competition, and it’s those guys’ opportunity to go in (and) earn that job."
The team also signed veteran quarterback Sam Darnold this offseason. It could be a battle between Darnold and Lance for the second-string spot as Purdy seems to be the 49ers' Week 1 starter.
Lance could also get traded if a team thinks he's worth the gamble.
