The San Francisco 49ers made a big move by trading up to select Trey Lance during the 2021 NFL draft.

The 49ers traded three first-round picks to the Miami Dolphins to move up and select Lance at No. 3. They did so with hopes of Lance becoming a franchise quarterback.

Second-year quarterback Brock Purdy seems to be the starter heading into the 2023 season, with Lance expected to serve as the second- or third-string quarterback.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As Lance has resumed throwing activities, he has had his fair share of struggles. A clip of him overthrowing one of his coaches in a drill went viral this week with a Justin Fields fan saying the team would be Super bowl contenders if they drafted Fields over Lance.

🗽 @FieldsIsHim



You can’t convince me that your local high school QB wouldn’t make this throw. The 49ers drafting Trey Lance put their franchise back 4-5 years. The #49ers would be legitimate Super Bowl contenders with Justin Fields under center.You can’t convince me that your local high school QB wouldn’t make this throw. pic.twitter.com/CXIXv2OemE

NFL fans react to the 49ers selecting Trey Lance over Justin Fields in the 2021 draft

After seeing Trey Lance struggle in practice, fans tweeted that the team should have drafted Justin Fields over him.

Here's how fans reacted.

Pete @Pete_Martuneac @FieldsIsHim They would already be Super Bowl Champs had they drafted Fields

Jackson Kearney @jkearney04 @FieldsIsHim Fields definitely has more potential than Lance, but the Bears didn’t build nearly enough around him on the offensive side. Or add enough on the defensive side to give the Bears a chance to let him truly shine. Jets are a great example of a team who did that this year.

JF1Bears4Ever @JF1Bears4Ever @FieldsIsHim Safe to say Miami won that trade

Brison @BrisonOwens16 @FieldsIsHim While I agree with the premise, you wouldn’t be much better off with Fields either. Fields is only the slightest bit better than Lance honestly

Joeba @Joebathefett673 @FieldsIsHim @JustHimFields12 this is true tho .. I’m not biased

Mike @zzzznorlax91 @FieldsIsHim 🤣🤣 passed on Fields foooooolsss

brad frieders @friedersb @FieldsIsHim The 49ers could have won last year with Fields.

Mr.you @Mr_you1047 @FieldsIsHim Who said not to draft fields . Nobody fucking knows North Dakota state college

Will Trey Lance start for the San Francisco 49ers this season?

Trey Lance of the San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers had high hopes for Trey Lance when they traded up to draft him in 2021.

Lance sat behind veteran Jimmy Garoppolo during his rookie season and was set to take over as the franchise quarterback in 2022. However, after suffering a season-ending ankle injury to the Green Bay Packers in Week 2, he was sidelined for his second season.

It seems as if Lance will back up Brock Purdy this season.

Ray G @RayGQue



I'm sure there's a team or two who'd find the reward worth the risk...Trey Trade #NFLTwitter while Brock Purdy appears to be the Week 1 starter for the #49ers everything I'm reading says Trey Lance has improved leaps and bounds & has been the best overall QB so far in campI'm sure there's a team or two who'd find the reward worth the risk...Trey Trade

Purdy broke out last season when Garoppolo went down with a foot injury and went 5-0 to end the regular season with a 107.3 passer rating.

General manager John Lynch said that he thinks Purdy is the leader of the team this offseason:

"We think Brock probably is the leader in the clubhouse, as we said, but it will be open for competition, and it’s those guys’ opportunity to go in (and) earn that job."

The team also signed veteran quarterback Sam Darnold this offseason. It could be a battle between Darnold and Lance for the second-string spot as Purdy seems to be the 49ers' Week 1 starter.

Lance could also get traded if a team thinks he's worth the gamble.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit John Lynch and NBC Sports and H/T Sportskeeda.

Be an NFL GM, make draft decisions, experience the thrill with our NFL Mock Draft Simulator