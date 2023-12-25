49ers-Ravens weather report: What's in store for Week 16’s MNF game in San Francisco?

The San Francisco 49ers (11-3) won their sixth consecutive game, taking care of the Arizona Cardinals 45-29 in Week 15. They host the Baltimore Ravens (11-3) in what could be a preview of this season's Super Bowl. San Francisco is the No. 1 seed in the NFC while Baltimore is the top seed in the AFC.

This game is a must-win for both teams as the regular season is coming to a close. Baltimore's offense has just three games with under 300 total yards while 49ers defense has allowed under 300 yards in six games. Overall, both teams are complete, as they are in the top 5 in points scored and fewest points allowed.

What is the weather like on Monday at Levi's Stadium, San Francisco?

The weather will be ideal on Christmas night for both teams to showcase their talents, as it will be 52 degrees by kickoff. Rain is not in the forecast, while winds are expected to be around six miles per hour. That could be key, as the game might come down to the kickers.

Justin Tucker of the Ravens is a future Hall of Famer but has been a bit off this season. He has made 84.4 percent of his kicks, hitting just one of his five field goal attempts from 50+ yards.

Rookie Jake Moody is having a great rookie season for the 49ers, going 18 of 21 and making two of his three attempts from 50+ yards.

What's more, quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Brock Purdy will make their cases to become the league MVP. No rain could also aid both defenses to stop the other's signal-callers.

How to watch and stream Ravens vs 49ers on Sunday?

Each team is looking to create some space between their competition as the playoffs are right around the corner. Both have shown themselves to be head and shoulders above the competition all season.

The game will be shown live on ESPN on Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET. Troy Aikman (color analyst) and Joe Buck (play-by-play) are part of the broadcast team for the game. The sideline reporter will be Lisa Salters.

The ideal places for live streaming are FuboTV and SlingTV for those who are unable to watch the game on ESPN.

All the details you need to watch the game are below:

Date: Monday, Dec. 25, 2023

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California

TV: ESPN

Broadcast team: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (color analyst), Lisa Salters (sideline reporter)

Streaming: SlingTV, FuboTV, DAZN (Canada)