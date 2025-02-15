"49ers reunion?": NFL fans speculate as Dolphins part ways with Raheem Mostert

After finishing 8-9 and missing the playoffs in 2024, the Miami Dolphins are keen on ensuring they fare better next season and are retooling the roster to prevent the same fate. They are seemingly parting ways with veterans to make way for younger talents, and running back Raheem Mostert is the first victim of their new direction.

Mostert's agent Brett Tessler revealed on X that the front office had informed him that they weren't bringing him back in 2025. Tessler tweeted:

"Looks like my client Raheem Mostert will be playing elsewhere next season. Very thankful for his time with the Miami Dolphins, and this gives them a chance to get younger and gives him a chance to pursue a ring elsewhere."

Fans on X began speculating where Mostert would land, and the common consensus is that the veteran should eye a return to the San Francisco 49ers:

"Come back to SF, baby!" - wrote @Brian_C_Palmer

"Return to San Francisco? #49ers" - pondered @MaximumHoopsNBA

"Bring him back West! SF, Rams, or hey the Raiders!!! Very productive player. I’d take him on my team" - said @iceColdGambler

Raheem Mostert stats: Can RB still be productive?

After an incredible 2023 season with the Dolphins, where he finished with 25 catches for 175 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns, 1,012 rushing yards and a league-best 18 rushing touchdowns, Raheem Mostert endured a difficult 2024 campaign.

Injuries limited him to only 13 games and one start, and he could muster only 278 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. Mostert was still a major factor as a receiver from the backfield, catching 19 passes for 161 receiving yards. However, his performances, injury record and age prompted the Dolphins to move on from the running back after a three-year stint.

Mostert's agent made it clear that the player intends to sign with a contender, presumably, on a team-friendly deal to cap off his 10-year career with a championship ring. A handful of teams, like the 49ers, could add him to their roster as a third-string dual-threat running back. It remains to be seen where the 32-year-old eventually lands.

