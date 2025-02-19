49ers urged to follow Patrick Mahomes-esque contract philosophy for Brock Purdy amid rumored $60,000,000 deal, per insider

NFL insider David Lombardi believes the San Francisco 49ers should consider structuring Brock Purdy's contract in a way similar to the Kansas City Chiefs' deal with Patrick Mahomes. Purdy is in line for a massive contract extension this offseason, and many are curious about the details of his deal.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Purdy could get up to $60 million per season. However, Lombardi thinks the 49ers should look at signing Purdy to a long-term deal like the Chiefs did with Mahomes.

"Very few NFL contracts exceed five years, but ahead of his fourth professional season in 2020, Mahomes signed a 10-year extension worth up to $450 million," Lombardi wrote at the SF Standard on February 18.

"The deal remains notably favorable to the Chiefs because they have contractual control over Mahomes for a decade — with additional guarantees at this portion of the contract kicking in on an annual basis. This effectively gives Kansas City an eject button should the team ever need it at no material cost. Mahomes’ deal is the embodiment of team friendliness."

Lombardi thinks a long-term deal would benefit both the team and the player, as long as there isn't a lot of guaranteed money.

"The 49ers should operate with that as a goal when it comes to Purdy’s new contract. The philosophy is simple: The longer the range of team control, the better — as long as that control doesn’t come at the cost of fully guaranteed money beyond the third season of the contract."

Purdy went 300-for-455 for 3,864 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

49ers GM says Brock Purdy is their guy

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch says Brock Purdy is their franchise quarterback. Lynch has full faith that Purdy is their guy and says they want to keep him in San Francisco for the foreseeable future.

“What we know about Brock is he’s our guy,” Lynch said, via NBC. “We have interest in Brock being around here for a long, long time. He’s done so much for our organization. He’s won big games and had a little tougher task as we all did this year with some of the things that happened this year. We just could never string games where we’re all together. Through that he continued to lead, he continued to play at a high level. So we have every interest in him being around.”

Brock Purdy was selected 262nd overall, which was the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

