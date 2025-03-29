5 players Broncos should target in 2025 NFL draft feat. Jack Bech

As Jack Bech may know, the Denver Broncos already have a strong roster. Most of their key pieces from the 2024 season will be returning, and as a playoff team a season ago, that is a good thing.

However, there's still plenty of room for the team to get better and the NFL draft is a prime opportunity to do so. In some respects, it might be the final push for Sean Payton to complete his rebuild of the Broncos that started when he arrived in 2023. The coach has plenty of reason to finish strong.

NFL draft 2025: 5 potential targets for Broncos including Jack Bech

#1 - Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Ashton Jeanty at 2025 NFL Scouting Combine - Source: Getty

Ashton Jeanty might be the single best prospect in the 2025 NFL draft. Selecting 20th overall, Denver might need to move up a few spots to ensure it gets the running back. However, it might be worth the price of admission. Jeanty rushed for more than 2,600 yards in his final season, and if the Broncos can get some pressure off Bo Nix with Jeanty, they could be back in 2014 form.

#2 - Oronde Gadsden II, WR/TE, Syracuse

Oronde Gadsden II at Miami at Syracuse - Source: Imagn

Sean Payton has gone on record saying he wants a joker, also known as a player who can play multiple positions on offense. Oronde Gadsden II logged at least 900 yards as a tight end and as a wide receiver. If Payton can get him going on some jet sweeps, Gadsden could be a TE/WR/RB hybrid, which could make Denver almost impossible to defend against.

#3 - TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

TreVeyon Henderson speaks to the media - Source: Imagn

If the Broncos can't get Ashton Jeanty, they need to take a hard look at TreVeyon Henderson, who led the Big Ten in yards per carry in two college seasons. He is also coming off a campaign with more than 1,000 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. Denver needs a boost in their rushing attack and Henderson could be the guy.

#4 - Jack Bech, WR, TCU

Jack Bech at 2025 NFL Combine - Source: Imagn

Jack Bech was one of the stories of late January as a receiver who won the Senior Bowl on a last-second catch. The Broncos could use another clutch pass-catcher as Courtland Sutton is set to turn 30 this year.

Bech is an excellent Day 2 or early Day 3 prospect that Denver could get as a steal. It doesn't need to rush for him in the first two rounds, but it needs to get him at some point.

#5 - Shemar Turner, DT, Texas A&M

Shemar Turner at NFL Scouting Combine - Source: Imagn

The Broncos' defense was a large part of why the team was able to reach January. While still young and in good shape, they can't afford to sleep on the unit entirely. Shemar Turner would help lock up the center of the field, forcing running backs to redirect, which leads to tackles for loss and sacks.

He also has been able to be productive in getting the job done, logging 17 tackles for loss and sacks combined in 2023, per Sports Reference.

