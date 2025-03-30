5 players Commanders should target in 2025 NFL draft feat. Mike Green

The Washington Commanders are in a critical position heading into the 2025 NFL draft. After reaching the NFC championship game last season, the team is likely to shift into win-now mode.

However, with only five picks in this year's draft, Commanders general manager Adam Peters faces tough decisions when they are on the clock at No. 29.

Washington has already made splash moves this offseason, trading for star receiver Deebo Samuel and left tackle Laremy Tunsil. However, several roster holes remain unfilled, particularly at edge rusher, which the team failed to address in free agency.

5 draft prospects who could address key needs for Washington

Here are five players the Commanders should target in the 2025 NFL draft:

#1 Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions - Source: Imagn

Marshall's Mike Green put on what Commanders Wire described as a "jaw-dropping" pro day performance on Wednesday. The FBS sack leader (17 in 2024) impressed scouts with athletic testing that "matched his game tape." At 6-foot-3 and 251 pounds, Green's size draws comparisons to Khalil Mack, although he weighs slightly less.

Green showed up at the Senior Bowl and dominated before finishing the week early. His explosion off the edge could make him "a perfect fit for head coach Dan Quinn's defense," according to Commanders Wire.

#2 James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee

Another edge pass-rusher who might drop to Washington at No. 29 is Tennessee's James Pearce Jr. He only played 464 defensive snaps in 13 games in 2024, considerably less than some other high-level edge prospects such as Abdul Carter (734), Mike Green (719) and Donovan Ezeiruaku (766).

Even with the reduced snap count, Pearce tallied 21 sacks and 71 hurries over the last two years, per PFF.

#3 Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

CBS Sports analyst Pete Prisco projected McMillan to the Commanders in his recent mock draft on Tuesday.

"They traded for Deebo Samuel, but he's playing the last year of his deal. They need a young receiver to help grow with Jayden Daniels," Prisco wrote. "McMillan is a big-bodied receiver who would help."

Once viewed as a potential top-five pick, McMillan would represent tremendous value if he slides to 29th overall. The Arizona standout would give Jayden Daniels another weapon alongside Terry McLaurin and Samuel.

#4 Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

Another receiver who might fall out of the first round is Missouri's Luther Burden III. After a drop in production from 1,212 receiving yards in 2023 to 676 yards in 2024, some draft analysts have questions about his stock. NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah recently left Burden out of his first-round mock draft.

According to Commanders Wire, Burden would be "the perfect slot weapon for Kliff Kingsbury's offense" with his downfield ball-tracking skills and explosiveness in the short passing game. His ability to break tackles makes him "a big play waiting to happen anytime he gets his hands on the ball."

#5 Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon

Despite trading for Laremy Tunsil, the Commanders continue to show interest in offensive linemen. Oregon tackle Josh Conerly Jr. has scheduled a top-30 visit with Washington, according to Sports Illustrated. Ranked No. 37 overall on ESPN's big board, Conerly earned first-team All-Big Ten honors after allowing just one sack in 494 snaps during his junior season.

ESPN's Mel Kiper praised Conerly's "smooth footwork and capability to manage speed rushers," projecting him as a potential "Pro-Bowl-caliber" tackle.

The draft is just weeks away, scheduled on April 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and the Commanders could opt to trade back for additional picks, but they could also stand pat if a high-value prospect unexpectedly falls to them at No. 29.

