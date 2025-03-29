“6-11 incoming”: NFL fans aren’t buying Dak Prescott's fitness and recovery update

NFL fans aren't buying the hype surrounding Dak Prescott's recovery from injury. A video recently surfaced showing Prescott throwing again this week as he recovers from a hamstring injury.

Ad

Prescott only managed to play eight games during the 2024 regular season. He suffered the hamstring injury during Dallas' Week Nine loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Initially, it was diagnosed that Prescott suffered a partial avulsion in his right hamstring. He was initially expected to be sidelined for several weeks.

However, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones later announced that Prescott would need surgery and would be shut down for the rest of the season.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Now, Dak Prescott appears to be on the right path to recovery, as he's looking fluid in throwing drills during the offseason. Check it out below.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans offered up their reactions to the recent footage, but not all of the comments seem very promising. Here are just a few below.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"It’s different when you gotta really move out of the pocket. Only time will tell," a fan said.

"Is this a recent video? The clip of him walking through the airport recently looked like he had a massive gut?" another fan commented.

"What difference is it going to make 😂" a fan wrote.

"Let’s get a list started of Dak excuses right now. I’ll start…O-line trouble, no receivers other than Lamb, coaching, Jerry. That should cover it. Carry on," wrote another fan.

Ad

Dak Prescott hopes for a major bounce-back season in 2025 campaign

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers - Source: Imagn

Dak Prescott only managed to play in eight games last season, but his performance in those games was less than desirable. The veteran signal-caller threw for 1,978 yards, 11 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He also had been sacked 21 times up to the point of his season coming to an end. Heading into 2025, hopefully fully healthy, Prescott is hoping for a major turnaround next season.

Ad

It will be a very different-looking team for Dallas next year. Brian Schottenheimer secured the head coaching position after being promoted from his offensive coordinator role. Longtime guard Zach Martin also announced his retirement from the game of football, leaving a major gap in the offensive line.

With the 2025 NFL Draft rolling around, many are wondering if Dallas will use their first-round pick to draft Prescott another offensive weapon.

Whether that's a second receiving threat to line up alongside CeeDee Lamb, or a running back to take the load off Dak Prescott's arm throughout the season, remains to be seen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.