The Aaron Rodgers-Pittsburgh Steelers saga could soon reach its conclusion, according to team owner Art Rooney II. After weeks of speculation, the Steelers appear to be getting closer to adding the four-time NFL MVP to lead the team following the failed experiments with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields in the quarterback room.

Ad

According to a report by Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Rooney expressed optimism about acquiring Rodgers, saying signs are "pointing in that direction."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Rooney's comments drew mixed reactions.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"9-8 at best," one fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"He’s dragging this out for way too long 😭," another fan said.

"At some point, they'll pursue Cousins," another fan said.

Others criticized Rooney for waiting so long, mentioned his playoff win drought, and even predicted that Rodgers would be responsible for head coach Mike Tomlin's firing.

"You should mention to Mr. Rooney he has waited 9 years for a playoff win. He should not be rushing anyone if he is going to allow mediocrity for almost a decade," one fan said.

Ad

"He’s already waiting forever?" another fan wrote.

"Mark my words, Aaron 'choke' artist Rodgers will be the final straw to why Mike Tomlin will be fired," another fan wrote.

Since his time with the Jets came to an end, Rodgers has been linked to the Steelers. The veteran quarterback is coming off a 5-12 season at MetLife Stadium, one that included the firing of coach Robert Saleh, general manager Joe Douglas and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

Ad

Brett Favre shares his opinion on Aaron Rodgers' future

Brett Favre, who mentored Aaron Rodgers for the first three years of his career, believes the 41-year-old quarterback still has plenty left in the tank. During a Monday appearance on "The Ricky Cobb Show," the Hall of Famer said:

“I think he’s got what it takes, I think he’s got plenty of juice left, but I just don’t know where he is mental."

Ad

“I just don’t think that ... he will throw in the towel. You know if he can find a team. … He’s got to find that team that gives him the best opportunity and hope that they are willing to sign him." (6:40)

After playing just one season with the Jets, Rodgers is now a free agent. While the Steelers have reportedly placed their attention on him, they also feel confident with having Mason Rudolph as their starter.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.