"A fire will be lit": Jordan Poyer's wife Rachel Bush sends defiant message to Bills fans after embarrassing loss vs. Falcons

Jordan Poyer’s wife, Rachel Bush, sent a positive note for her husband and his team after their loss against the Atlanta Falcons on Monday. In Week 6, the Buffalo Bills played against the Falcons but had a tough outing and lost 24-14. It was their second straight loss of the season.Bush shared a message for her husband on X (formerly Twitter) after the game.&quot;My positive note ❤️💙 Proud of my hubby and defense made me happy. Looks like getting it together there. Offense is full of guys who will come back stronger and hold themselves accountable. A fire will be lit there going forward. No panic yet,&quot; Bush tweeted on Monday.Rachel @Rachel__BushLINKMy positive note ❤️💙 Proud of my hubby and defense made me happy. Looks like getting it together there. Offense is full of guys who will come back stronger and hold themselves accountable. A fire will be lit there going forward. No panic yetJordan Poyer returned to the Bills for the 2025 season and had a good start to the campaign, but struggled in the last two weeks. He played for the team from 2017 to 2023 and then signed with the Miami Dolphins for the 2024 season before again returning to the Bills.Jordan Poyer’s wife, Rachel Bush, shares a heartfelt post as the NFL safety is back with the BillsJordan Poyer’s wife, Rachel Bush, shared her excitement about her husband getting back to playing for the Buffalo Bills in 2025. On Friday, she posted a few pictures on her Instagram account and penned a heartfelt message in the caption.&quot;Things we love: football season in Buffalo🦬🏈 the other day I realized we’ve been here since I was 19 🥹 This year I’m just so full of joy and gratitude. Happy to be back 💃🏽✨ What’s been built here over the years and what we get to be apart of once again is irreplaceable. Go Bills,&quot; Bush captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJordan Poyer joined the Bills after a year of his relationship with Rachel Bush in 2017. They met while he was playing with the Cleveland Browns.She has witnessed his journey with three teams. Bush opened up about the Bills and Poyer’s last stint with the Miami Dolphins in an exclusive interview with People magazine on Oct. 3.&quot;It's just so hard for me to speak on Miami because it was such a short stint there. My heart obviously is Buffalo and the Buffalo Bills when it comes to football,&quot; Bush said. &quot;I'm just happy to be back here. Cloud nine.&quot;The Bills started the season with a 41-40 win over the Baltimore Ravens and have now won four consecutive games. They will next play against the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 26.